Best The Expanse A Telltale Series settings for RTX 3060 and RTX 3060 Ti

Nvidia's RTX 3060 and 3060 Ti are mid-range graphics cards from the Ampere lineup built to play modern titles flawlessly at 1080p. Even a couple of years after launch, these GPUs demonstrate top-notch performance in the most recent AAA games without faltering. Thus, gamers with these cards won't have to deal with major problems in Telltale's latest offering, The Expanse.

30 FPS is readily achievable with the 3060 and the 3060 Ti in this game. However, with sufficient tweaks, gamers can get up to 60 FPS in The Expanse without losing a ton of visual fidelity.

The best graphics settings for Nvidia's RTX 3060 and 3060 Ti provided below will help gamers fine-tune their settings in this new Telltale title.

Best The Expanse A Telltale Series settings for RTX 3060

Those with Nvidia's RTX 3060 12 GB can use High settings at 1080p in the new Telltale title and still ensure a very decent experience. The visuals look great, and this offering plays wonderfully with these settings applied.

The best video options to use for Nvidia's RTX 3060 when playing this game are as follows:

Video

Gamma: As per your preference

As per your preference Screen resolution: 1920 x 1080

1920 x 1080 Window mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Max frame rate: 30

30 Graphics quality: High

Advanced video settings

Vertical synchronization: No

No View distance: High

High Anti aliasing: High

High Effects quality: High

High Shadow quality: High

High Texture quality: High

High Post process quality: High

The title doesn't offer any form of upscaling (FSR or DLSS). That said, for the most part, players don't need to rely on these frame-boosting technologies in graphic-adventure games like The Expanse.

Best The Expanse A Telltale Series settings for RTX 3060 Ti

The 3060 Ti is much more powerful than its younger non-Ti sibling. Those with this premium 1080p gaming card from the last generation can expect to play The Expanse: A Telltale Series at High settings in FHD at even higher framerates than on Nvidia's weaker 3060.

The best graphics settings for this game on the 3060 Ti are listed below:

Video

Gamma: As per your preference

As per your preference Screen resolution: 1920 x 1080

1920 x 1080 Window mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Max frame rate: 60

60 Graphics quality: High

Advanced video settings

Vertical synchronization: No

No View distance: High

High Anti aliasing: High

High Effects quality: High

High Shadow quality: High

High Texture quality: High

High Post process quality: High

Overall, Nvidia's 3060 and the 3060 Ti are decent GPUs for playing the latest games at 1080p. They continue to rank among the most popular graphics cards on the Steam Hardware Survey charts. They handle every AAA release without breaking a sweat. Thus, players can expect solid performance when The Expanse: A Telltale Series is running on either card without having to sacrifice visual quality.