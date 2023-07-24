Best Remnant 2 graphics settings for RTX 3070 and RTX 3070 Ti

The RTX 3070 and 3070 Ti continue to be solid GPUs for high refresh rate 1440p gaming. The cards can handle all new releases at the highest settings without major hiccups. Thanks to this, both these GPUs have registered massive sales and rank among the most popular cards in the market. However, even these graphics cards falter in some unoptimized games like Remnant 2.

Gamers will have to tweak the in-game settings to get a stable 60 FPS experience, even at 1440p. This can be a bit of a bummer for owners of high-end graphics cards.

Thus, in this article, we will list the best settings in the upcoming action shooter from Gearbox. Do note that we will sacrifice a bit on the visual fidelity to favor higher performance.

Best Remnant 2 graphics settings for RTX 3070

The RTX 3070 was launched for 1440p gaming without any compromises. Even a couple of years after launch, the GPU is quite capable in these settings. However, to play Remnant 2 at the resolution, gamers will have to crank it down a bit.

The following is our recommendation for the best graphics settings on an RTX 3070 in Remnant 2:

Display

Display mode: Windowed fullscreen

Windowed fullscreen Resolution: 1920 x 1080

1920 x 1080 Brightness: 50

50 Motion blur: Off

Off Vsync: On

On Framerate: 240 FPS

Upscaler

Upscaler: Nvidia DLSS

Nvidia DLSS Upscaler quality: Quality

Graphics quality

Graphics quality preset: Medium

Medium Shadow quality: Medium

Medium Post-processing: Medium

Medium Foliage quality: Medium

Medium Effects quality: Medium

Medium View distance quality: Medium

Advanced

FOV modifier: 1

1 Minimize input latency: On

The game won't look its best with these graphics settings applied. However, players can expect a decent framerate in every scenario with the above combination.

Best Remnant 2 graphics settings for RTX 3070 Ti

The RTX 3070 Ti is a bit more powerful than its older non-Ti sibling. Thus, gamers can crank up the settings even further without losing a bunch of frames. We recommend the high settings in the game with a bit of Nvidia DLSS in this game for a decent experience.

The best settings for this graphics card in the action shooter are as follows:

Display

Display mode: Windowed fullscreen

Windowed fullscreen Resolution: 1920 x 1080

1920 x 1080 Brightness: 50

50 Motion blur: Off

Off Vsync: On

On Framerate: 240 FPS

Upscaler

Upscaler: Nvidia DLSS

Nvidia DLSS Upscaler quality: Quality

Graphics quality

Graphics quality preset: High

High Shadow quality: High

High Post-processing: High

High Foliage quality: High

High Effects quality: High

High View distance quality: High

Advanced

FOV modifier: 1

1 Minimize input latency: On

Overall, we expect performance to improve with a couple of patches down the line. Currently, the game is near unplayable unless you have one of the latest RTX 40 series GPUs. Thus, the experience with even some high-end last-gen GPUs like the 3070 and 3070 Ti can be sub-par.