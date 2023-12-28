Apollo Justice Ace Attorney Trilogy: Release date, platforms, editions, prices, and more

Apollo Justice Ace Attorney Trilogy is on the horizon, bringing iconic narrative detective adventure titles to modern platforms. Released on the Nintendo DS and 3DS handhelds by Capcom, these captivating stories feature the eccentric attorneys Phoenix Wright and Apollo Justice and an equally vibrant cast of characters. The series has always had a soft spot in gamers' hearts.

This article explores the contents of this remastered bundle and if anything new can be expected in the upcoming crime investigation game.

When does Apollo Justice Ace Attorney Trilogy release, and for which platforms?

New players can soon experience thrilling court cases and enthralling investigations (Image via Capcom)

The collection is headed to PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch on January 25, 2024. As for the specifics, the bundle is a trilogy of three iconic games, including:

Apollo Justice Ace Attorney

Phoenix Wright Ace Attorney - Dual Destinies

Phoenix Wright Ace Attorney - Spirit of Justice

The Apollo Justice title features the titular hero and his escapades as he tries to prove the innocence of his victims who have been accused of murder and other heinous crimes. The sequel, Dual Destinies, introduces a new character, Athena Cykes, who aids Phoenix and Apollo in their quest for justice.

Expand Tweet

The latest mainline entry, Spirit of Justice, sees the beloved Phoenix Wright travel to the Kingdom of Khura'in for a new court case while his partners contend with new mysteries back home. Players will explore areas and crime scenes in a point-and-click fashion, gather clues for investigation, and question NPCs to find the culprit.

All entries have been well-received, giving these previously handheld-only games a refreshed start with the upcoming collection. It is more than a simple port as the visuals have not just been enhanced to fit modern screens, but several bonuses are included, such as a DLC (including special pre-order costumes and missions), a new music player, an art gallery, and a scene editor.

Apollo Justice Ace Attorney Trilogy editions and pricing explored

Familiar faces return (Image via Capcom)

There is only one edition for this package and is expected to cost $39.99 across all platforms. On a related note, the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S renditions have not been announced.

However, owners of the respective current-gen consoles can play these games via the backward compatibility feature using the PS4 and Xbox One renditions. Furthermore, they should easily offer 4K 60 FPS experiences on the two consoles considering how light these games are to run from a hardware and technical perspective.