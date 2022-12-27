Who won episode 4 of Barmageddon? Recap and more details explored 

Monday nights are more relaxing thanks to Barmageddon, USA Network's newest reality TV competition series.

USA Network's popular reality TV game show returned for episode 4 on December 26, 2022, at 11 pm ET/10 pm CT. This week, viewers were introduced to two new celebrities as they entered Blake Shelton's bar, Ole Red, to battle against each other in five classic bar games with a unique twist.

Appearing this week on Barmageddon were none other than comedian Jay Pharoah and actor Martin Kove. Joining the two celebrities were two "civilians," aka VIPs, who went viral after a failed video of them dancing was uploaded on social media. Seeking redemption for the viral fail, they teamed up with celebrities for help.

Joncy, an HVAC installation specialist, went viral after a video of him dancing in the middle of the road was circulated widely. The embarrassing part was that while he was dancing, his bike got trashed by a car. On the show, Joncy teamed up with Jay Pharoah.

Cassandra, a government worker, was the second VIP to go viral after dancing in her kitchen with a mop. Sadly, she slipped on the wet floor while dancing and knocked herself out face-first. Cassandra teamed up with Martin Kove in Barmageddon.

Here's how Jay Pharoah won redemption for his teammate Joncy by winning episode 4 of Barmageddon

In a series of five classic bar games with an interesting twist, the two celebrities competed against each other to walk away as the winner of Barmageddon. The first game the teams played was called Beer Bombs. Each team had ten balls to throw inside giant cups. The team with the most cups walked away with a point on the board.

The second game was called Just the Tip. It was similar to Pictionary. However, in this game, they had to draw the image on a pool board using the end of a pool stick. The team to figure out the images in the least amount of time won a point.

The third game the teams played was called Split Happens. In this challenge, the VIPs had to get into a giant ball. The celebrities had to roll them down a lane and knock out the giant rolling pins. The team to knock down most pins walked away with a point on the scoreboard.

The fourth game was called HORSE on a Horse. The teams had to ride a mechanical horse while shooting a target using giant paintball guns. The final game was similar to Connect 4, but in this challenge, they had to get four basketballs into a stand to win.

Although it was a shaky start, Jay Pharoah and Joncy walked away as the champions after getting the highest score on the leaderboard. As a special prize, Joncy won new bike reflectors, and Jay won the coveted cappy medal. Sadly, Martin Kove and his teammate Cassandra didn't win Barmageddon.

Barmageddon airs every Monday at 11 pm ET/ 10 pm CT only on USA Network. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

