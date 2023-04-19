Who won Jeopardy! tonight? April 18, 2023, Tuesday

Jeopardy! season 39 returned Tuesday night, April 18, with 2 new competitors. The players are Jeremy Felton, a chemist from Cary, North Carolina, and Deb Bilodeau, a winemaker from Oakland, California. The competitors had to play against one-day reigning winner Daniel Ciarrocchi, who earned $16,001 in the previous episode.

Daniel is a writer from Baltimore, Maryland. The three players had to answer many knowledge-based questions correctly, for which they were rewarded with money.

Today’s Jeopardy! winner is Deb Bilodeau

While Deb started off slow, they gave a lot of correct answers in the second round. With the help of many daily doubles, they were able to win the episode.

The categories under the first round was "Secrets of The Elephants, Let’S Guess Your Wait, Horoscopes, ____ & ___, Ok Millennial and U.S. + Canadian Postal Abbrevs."

Deb bet a lot on their 6th clue Daily Double, which helped them for some time. However, Daniel then started to give many correct answers and Deb was pushed behind. In total, Daniel gave 12 correct answers, with no incorrect answers. Deb gave 10 correct responses while Jeremy gave 7 correct answers, with 2 incorrect responses each.

The final score after the round was Daniel at $7600, Jeremy at $3600 and Deb at $3200.

The categories of Double Jeopardy! were Savoir Fair, Their First Published Novel, Old War, The Otto Club, TV Moms, and Definitions from The Devil’s Dictionary.

Daniel lost his momentum when he failed to find a second daily double. Deb played 3 daily doubles, which brought them closer to Daniel’s final score. They also picked up 8 out of 16 clues at the end and earned a lead in the game.

In total, Deb gave 24 correct and 4 incorrect answers. Daniel gave 16 correct and 1 incorrect answer(s) while Jeremy answered 11 questions correctly and 3 incorrectly. The final score after the Double Jeopardy! round was Deb at $16,500, Daniel at $8300 and Jeremy at $8000.

Even though Deb bet the least on their final score, they were able to win the episode by answering the final question correctly. Jeremy and Daniel also answered the final question correctly.

Hence, Deb Bilodeau won Jeopardy! today.

Deb Bilodeau: Tonight's winner (Image via Jeopardy)

Final Jeopardy! results today

The final question of April 18 episode was under the category "The Oscars" and the clue read:

"Born in 1932 & the son of a percussionist in the CBS radio orchestra, he’s been nominated for 53 Oscars."

The correct response to the question is "Who is John Williams?" All three players easily guessed the correct response. While Jeremy and Daniel bet almost all of their earnings, Deb played it safe by just betting $101 on John Williams.

The final results of the April 18 episode of Jeopardy! were:

Deb $16,500 + $101 = $16,601 (Who is John Williams?) (1-day total: $16,601)

Daniel $8,300 + $8,202 = $16,502 (Who is John Williams?)

Jeremy $8,000 + $8,000 = $16,000 (Who is John Williams?)

Hence, Daniel failed to save his title as the winner and now Deb will play against new players in the upcoming episodes. They might also get a chance to reach the Tournament of Champions, given they continue their winning streak.

Deb Bilodeau will compete against Devin Lohman and Ben Spilsbury in the next episode of Jeopardy!, which airs on Wednesday, April 19.

