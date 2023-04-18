Who won Jeopardy! tonight? April 17, 2023, Monday

Season 39 of Jeopardy! returned this week on Monday, April 17. The episode featured three new players competing against each other to win the maximum amount of money in the knowledge-based quiz show. Ben Chan, the new three-day winner with $69,001 in earnings, failed to show up in his fourth game due to "an ill-timed illness."

Chan will now re-appear on the Monday, May 15 episode of Jeopardy! The three competitors in the current episode are Madeleine McKenna, an attorney from Los Angeles, California, Daniel Ciarrocchi, a writer from Baltimore, Maryland, and Toni Van Kampen, a retired systems analyst from Mount Prospect, Illinois.

Today’s Jeopardy! winner is Daniel Ciarrocchi

Daniel took over the game in the second round with the help of rebound scores. His last answer helped him win a lot of money and made him the new one-day winner.

The categories for the first round were Texas State Symbols, In The Bookstore, Body Language, Measure For Measure, Non-Bomb Rom Coms, and Ends In Silent “E.”

Madeleine was initially leading the game, but Toni soon took over with the help of a daily double. In total, Toni gave 10 correct and 2 incorrect responses, while Madeleine gave 10 correct and 1 incorrect response(s). Daniel gave just 7 correct and 1 incorrect answer(s).

The final score after Jeopardy! were Tony at $5,200, Madeleine at $4,600. and Daniel at $3,200.

The categories for the second round were The 12th Century, World Geography, 3-Syllable Verbs, Alphabetically First, TV Before & After, and Gods & Myths.

Madeleine and Daniel both got daily doubles in the round but failed to give the correct answer, which caused their score to drop. Daniel still did not lose hope and kept on playing, even earning a rebound of $2000 from Toni due to an incorrect answer. By the end of the round, Daniel had given 15 correct and 3 incorrect answers. Toni gave 17 correct and 5 incorrect answers while Madeleine answered 15 questions correctly and 4 incorrectly.

The scores after the round were Daniel at $8800, Toni at $8000, and Madeleine at $3800.

Only Daniel gave the correct answer in the final round and led the game by betting a lot of money against his response.

Hence, Daniel Ciarrocchi won Jeopardy! today.

Daniel Ciarrocchi: Tonight's winner (Image via Jeopardy)

Final Jeopardy! results today

The final question of April 17 episode of Jeopardy! was under the category English Literature. The clue read:

"It says, "The mind is its own place, & in itself can make a heaven of hell, a hell of heaven. What matter where, if I be still the same.""

The correct answer to the question was "What is Paradise Lost?" Madeleine bet all of her prize money against the incorrect response of Canterbury Tales, leaving her with just $1. Toni played it safe and just bet $1000 against Ode to the Portuguese while Daniel gave the correct answer, wagering away $7,201.

The final results of the April 17 episode were:

Daniel $8,800 + $7,201 = $16,001 (What is Paradise Lost?) (1-day total: $16,001)

Toni $8,000 – $1,000 = $7,000 (What is Ode to the Portuguese?)

Madeleine $3,800 – $3,799 = $1 (What is Canterbury Tales)

Daniel is the new one-day winner with a total earning of $16,001 and will have to compete against other players in the upcoming episodes to defend his title. If he keeps up with his game, he can also join the Tournament of Champions.

Daniel Ciarrocchi will play against Deb Bilodeau and Jeremy Felton in the next episode of Jeopardy!, which airs on Tuesday, April 18.

