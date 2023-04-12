Who won Jeopardy! tonight? April 11, 2023, Tuesday

A brand new episode of Jeopardy! aired on KABC-TV on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, featuring an intense knowledge-based quiz. Three players competed in three different rounds, earning money for each correct answer. The one with the most correct answers and the maximum amount of money won the episode.

Robbi Ramirez, a writer from Orlando, Florida, returned as the one-day winner with $23,800 in the bank to defend his title. The new contestants playing against him were Mark Sutch, a theater professor from Concord, North Carolina, and Kat Jepson, an artist originally from Virginia Beach, Virginia.

Kat Jepson won the episode of Jeopardy! on Tuesday, April 11, 2023.

Today’s Jeopardy! winner is Kat Jepson

Kat Jepson took over the game in the second round and beat the other competitors. Robbi failed to defend his title as the winner and had to go home.

The categories under the first round of the game were Bad Boys In Books, Architecturally Speaking, I Got The Receipts, A Presidential Last Name, Whales, and Time For A “Little” Music.

All the players played well in the round and answered many questions out of the 30 clues. Robbie led the game with his first daily double. In total, he gave 11 correct answers with no incorrect ones. Kat gave 9 correct responses and 2 incorrect ones, while Mark answered 7 questions correctly and 1 incorrectly.

The score after the round was Robbi at $7,400, Kat at $4,600, and Mark at $3,200.

The categories under the Double Jeopardy! round were No, Prime Minister, Adapters, One Hot MoMA, The I.V. League, Queen Victoria Geography, and a Language of Consonant Plus Vowel.

Robbi failed to answer many questions in the round. Kat, on the other hand, played 2 daily doubles within a 3-clue span and earned $8,000. In total, Kat gave 22 correct answers against 2 incorrect ones. Mark answered 17 questions correctly and 3 questions incorrectly, while Robbi gave 15 correct answers and 2 incorrect ones.

The final score after the round was Kat at $23,800, Mark at $13,600, and Robbi at $7,400.

No one was able to answer the final question correctly, losing all the money they bet on their final responses. Kat did not wager away a lot of money in the round and became the new one-day winner, with total earnings of $20,399.

Hence, Kat Jepson won Jeopardy! today.

Kat Jepson: Tonight's winner (Image via Jeopardy.com)

Final Jeopardy! results today

The final question of Jeopardy! April 11 episode was under the category "Nobel Peace Prize Winners" and the clue was,

"At times they each lived on Vilakazi St. in Soweto, so it claims to be the world’s only street home to 2 Nobel Peace Prize winners."

The correct answer was “Who are Nelson Mandela & Desmond Tutu?” The episode was the fifth Triple Stumper in the past 7 games as no one could give the correct answer.

Robbie bet $7300 on the question, leaving with just $100 has the prize money. Mark wagered away all of his earnings for the incorrect response of “Mandela and Gandhi.” Kat bet just $3,401 in the round and won the episode.

The final results of Jeopardy! episode were:

Kat Jepson: $23,800 – $3,401 = $20,399 (Who are Mandela + Obam) (1-day total: $20,399)

Robbi Ramirez: $7,400 – $7,300 = $100 (Who are Kissinger and Merrkel)

Mark Sutch: $13,600 – $13,600 = $0 (Who are Mandela and Gandhi?)

With a huge margin, Kat won the episode and $20,399 in earnings. She will now defend her title as the new one-day winner and might head to the Tournament of Champions if she keeps up with her score.

Kat will play against Laura Caton and Ben Chan in the upcoming episode of Jeopardy!, which airs on Wednesday, April 12, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes