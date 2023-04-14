Who won Jeopardy! tonight? April 13, 2023, Thursday

A new episode of Jeopardy! aired on KABC-TV on April 13, featuring three players competing in the tough knowledge-based quiz. The contestants were awarded money for each correct response and the player who earned the maximum amount won the episode.

Ben Chan returned to Jeopardy! as the new one-day winner with total earnings of $16,001. Chan is a philosophy professor from Green Bay, Wisconsin. His competitors on the episode were Peter Early, a settlement consultant from Windham, New Hampshire, and Liz Jensen, a stay-at-home mom from Metuchen, New Jersey.

Today’s Jeopardy! winner is Ben Chan

Ben Chan once again led the game by a huge margin and played many daily doubles to win all rounds. Peter and Liz were unable to answer several questions, which gave Ben an advantage.

The categories for the first round were The Scenic Southwest, Letter Perfect, In The Air Tonight, Foodstock, Trademarked Sounds, and Fish Out Of Water.

Ben used a daily double in the round to get the lead after answering 11 questions correctly and one incorrectly. He doubled his score by the end of the round.

Meanwhile, Peter gave 11 correct responses and no incorrect ones while Liz gave six correct and two incorrect questions. The final score after the round was Ben at $10,200, Peter at $6,000, and Liz at $800.

The categories under the Double Jeopardy! round were The Book Of Romans, Here’s A Bit Of Everything, Secretaries Of State, Triple “A”; German Literature, and Fish Out Of Water On TV.

Ben got to two daily doubles within the first eight clues in the round. Liz, on the other hand, gave some incorrect titles in her answers, which lowered her score. In total, Ben gave 22 correct and one incorrect response(s).

Peter answered 16 questions correctly and one incorrectly. Liz gave 13 correct and four incorrect responses.

The final score after the Double Jeopardy! round was Ben at $27,200, Peter at $6,400, and Liz at $6,000.

Ben and Liz gave the correct answer to the final question but with such a huge lead, Ben got the better of Liz quite comfortably. His low wager of $2,800 brought his final earnings to $30,000 in the episode.

Hence, Ben Chan won Jeopardy! today.

Ben Chan: Tonight's winner (Image via Jeopardy.com)

Final Jeopardy! results today

The final question of the April 13 episode of Jeopardy! was under the category Exploration and the clue was:

"James Cook’s account of a 1774 visit here records an object "near 27 feet long, and upwards of 8 feet over the breast or shoulders.""

The correct response was:

“What is Easter Island (Rapa Nui)?”

Ben and Liz both gave the correct answer, betting $2,800 and $5,000 respectively. Peter, however, wagered away $1,916 for the wrong response of Rua.

The final results of the episode were:

Ben Chan: $27,200 + $2,800 = $30,000 (What is Easter Island?) (2-day total: $46,001)

Liz Jensen: $6,000 + $5,000 = $11,000 (What is Easter Island?)

Peter Early: $6,400 – $1,916 = $4,484 (What is Rua?)

This is Ben's second win of the season and he will now defend his title against new players in the upcoming episodes, until he is defeated. With such a huge win, Chan might also join the tournament of champions.

Ben Chan will play against Kari Elsila and Greg Czaja in the next episode of the show, which airs on Friday, April 14.

