Today’s Final Jeopardy! answer: Thursday, April 13, 2023

Jeopardy! is all set to return with a new episode on Thursday, April 13, 2023, with an all-new episode and champion. This has been the trend this season, which has seen multiple champions failing to make an impact with their streaks, as opposed to the previous season, which saw several contestants create historical streaks across the season.

In the previous episode, another one-day champion failed to make the cut, paving the way for Ben Chan, who will start his journey today. The freshly crowned champion will face off against Peter Early and Liz Jensen. Ben Chan earned a modest $16,001 on his first day, which is nothing exceptional but isn't a small amount for a first-day win.

Jeopardy! is one of the most popular game shows in the world. It started out in the early 1960s and has managed to build a long-lasting reputation that has endured the test of time. Its engaging nature and offbeat format have become synonymous with the game show's popularity. Moreover, it has a unique final round, which can be considered the primary reason for the relevance of the show in the present day.

The final round of Jeopardy! has a lot of things that make it stand out. Apart from the mild twists that make things very interesting, the final round also boasts a feature that allows viewers to participate from the comfort of their homes. Viewers can do this by guessing the correct answer to the final question ahead of the episode's airtime.

Over the years, this has become a cult practice for fans of the show. However, as this can often be a complicated procedure, we have compiled the question, answer, and other relevant details from the upcoming episode below.

April 13, 2023, Thursday: Today's Final Jeopardy! question

The final question from the upcoming episode of the game show reads:

"James Cook’s account of a 1774 visit here records an object “near 27 feet long, and upwards of 8 feet over the breast or shoulders”"

This question comes from the category "Exploration." A rather unique topic, this has not appeared in the game show very often. This should prove to be quite a challenge for the contestants.

In the final round of the game show, participants are provided with the solution and they have to figure out the question. This often proves to be quite a challenge for the participants.

Jeopardy! final solution - Thursday, April 13, 2023

The clue and solution to the upcoming round's final question read as follows:

Clue: James Cook’s account of a 1774 visit here records an object “near 27 feet long, and upwards of 8 feet over the breast or shoulders”

Solution: Easter Island (Rapa Nui).

According to Wikipedia, Easter Island, a Chilean territory, is a remote volcanic island in Polynesia. Its native name is Rapa Nui.

Jeopardy! contestants today - Thursday, April 13, 2023

The three contestants for the upcoming round of the game show are Ben Chan, a philosophy professor from Green Bay, Wisconsin, Peter Early, a settlement consultant from Windham, New Hampshire, and Liz Jensen, a stay-at-home mom from Metuchen, New Jersey.

Catch them in action in the upcoming round of Jeopardy!

