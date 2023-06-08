Suresh Krishnan from Suwanee, Georgia, returned on Jeopardy! on Wednesday, June 7, to defend his winner’s title against new players. Suresh, who is a networking engineer, easily defeated his competitors in the last game and won $10,600 against them.

The other competitors are Kristine Rembach, a human rights lawyer originally from Ghent, New York, and Collette Lee, a middle school math teacher from Paxton, Illinois. The three players had to answer the maximum number of questions to earn money and score. The contestant with the maximum amount of money by the end of the game won the episode.

Today’s Jeopardy! winner is Suresh Krishnan

Suresh lost his grip for a while in the second round and missed out on the leading spot. He was still able to give a strong comeback in the final round, ultimately winning the round.

The categories under the Jeopardy! round were Into The Woods, Company; Follies, A Little Night Music, Passion and Merrily We Roll Along.

While the other players played well, Kristine’s wrong answer in the Daily Double question made her score deplete. In total, Suresh answered 9 correct questions, with no wrong response. Collette gave 8 right and 3 wrong answers, while Kristine gave 5 right and 1 incorrect response(s.)

The score after the round was Suresh at $5800, Collette at $3600, and Kristine at $800.

The categories under the Double Jeopardy! round were Astronomical Anagrams, Join The Club, The Presidential Line of Succession, Today, Etymology, A Novel Character Breakdown, and A ’90s Kid.

Many categories of the round went as a triple stumper as no one knew the answers to them. This prevented the players from giving any answers and there were only a few wrong responses throughout the round. Kristine got the lead after answering the last Daily Double. In total, Kristine gave 10 right and 1 wrong response(s). Suresh gave 11 correct answers, with no incorrect response, and Collette gave 12 rights answers, with 5 incorrect responses.

The score after the Double Jeopardy! round was Kristine at $8500, Suresh at $7000 and Collette at $3500.

Collette and Suresh got the final question while Kristine lost the lead and $5501 in the round. Suresh, on the other hand, gained $3499 in the round, winning $10,499 in total.

Hence, Suresh Krishnan won Jeopardy! today.

Suresh Krishnan: Tonight's winner (Image via jeopardy.com)

Final Jeopardy! results today

The final question of game 193 was under the category European Countries. The clue statement read,

"Of all the nations that border Italy, the one that didn’t exist in 1990."

The correct answer of the question was “What is Slovenia?” Suresh and Collette, both earned $3499 in the round, while Kristine lost $5501, after giving the wrong response of Montenegro.

The final score of the game was:

Suresh Krishnan: $7,000 + $3,499 = $10,499 (What is Slovenia?) (2-day total: $21,099)

Collette Lee: $3,500 + $3,499 = $6,999 (What is Slovenia?)

Kristine Rembach: $8,500 – $5,501 = $2,999 (What is Montenegro?)

If Suresh keeps up with his winning streak for 3 more games, he can reach the Tournament of Champions. The last player to do so was Ben Chan, the winner of 9 episodes.

Suresh Krishnan will play against David Ford and Allison Strekal in the next game of Jeopardy!, which airs on Thursday, June 8.

