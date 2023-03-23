Who won Jeopardy! tonight? March 22, 2023, Wednesday

Two-day winner Melissa Klapper returned to Jeopardy! on Wednesday, March 22 to beat two new contestants. Based on the show's format, the previous episode's winner goes up against new contestants every week until the player is defeated.

Melissa, who is a Pennsylvania professor, earned $42,400 in her previous rounds and competed against veterinary student Karen Moriis and Vice President of Maths Curriculum, Zach Wissner- Gross, in the new episode.

Melissa Klapper, who is from Merion Station, might even qualify for the Tournament of Champions spot after the season if she continues her winning streak.

Meanwhile, Zach Wissner-Gross is from Roslyn Heights, New York, and Karen is from Christiansburg, Virginia.

Today's Jeopardy! winner is Melissa Klapper

Jeopardy! consists of three rounds where the contestants answer some tough questions to earn money. These questions may vary from history to literature to recent trends, with the contestants earning cash for every correct response. The categories in the first round were "Long-Lived Critters, Around The House, 4-Letter Sports Terms, Apply The Rainbow Color and At "Last.""

Melissa just gave seven correct answers in the first round, as compared to Karen’s 10 and Zach’s nine correct responses. Karen took the lead in the round with 0 incorrect answers after 30 clues. Zach gave two wrong responses and Karen lost half of the score in the first daily double.

After the first round, Karen had won $6,200 while Melissa was at $3,500 and Zach had earned $3000.

In the second round of the show, the categories were "1963, Making Music, Move That T From Front to Back, Resilience, Plateaus, Hans and Solo."

Karen took both the Daily Doubles, valued at $800 each, and was in a good position until she wagered away $10,000 for a question, whose answer she did not know. This cut her score in half and as such, Melissa and Zach were back into play.

Karen was still in the lead by the end of the round with 21 correct responses and four incorrect ones. Melissa stood at 14 correct answers and three wrong ones, while Zach answered 14 correctly and two incorrectly. By the end of the second round, Karen was at $11,400 cash prize, Melissa was at $8,700, and Zach was at $7,200.

In the final Jeopardy round, Karen lost the title because of one wrong answer. This gave Melissa a chance to redeem herself as the winner, with $59,100 in the bank.

Hence, Melissa Klapper won Jeopardy! today.

Melissa Klapper: Tonight's winner (Image via Jeopardy)

Final Jeopardy! results today

In the March 22 question, the final category was 'American Novelists' with the clue:

"He served with an airman named Yohannan in World War II & despite what readers might think, he said he enjoyed his service."

The correct answer was "Who is Joseph Heller?" Zach and Melissa were able to answer the final question correctly, but Karen could not, as she guessed "Hunter S. Thompson."

The final results of Jeopardy!'s March 22 episode were:

Melissa Klapper: $8,700 + $8,000 = $16,700 (Who is Heller?) (3-day total- $59,100)

Karen Moriis: $11,400 – $6,001 = $5,399 (Who is Hunter S. Thompson)

Zach Wissner- Gross: $7,200 + $0 = $7,200 (Who is Keller Heller?)

With the win, Melissa Klapper moved for her fourth appearance on the show and became a three-day Jeopardy! winner.

Melissa Klapper will now appear in the next episode on Thursday, March 23, to compete against two new competitors.

