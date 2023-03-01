Cheat episode 1: How did Yasmina cheat her way to a fortune? 

Netflix's brand new quiz show Cheat its first four episodes on the platform on Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 3:01 am ET. Over the years, viewers have witnessed many game shows and trivia quizzes that kept them on the edge of their seats. The brand new addition to the long list seems quite interesting considering its format where players are allowed to cheat but cannot get caught.

In episode 1 of Cheat, Yasmina gave 83% of her answers by cheating and beat fellow contestants on the show to earn a grand cash prize of $31,000. She was also able to ultimately call her opponent on her cheating and turned out to be right.

In each episode of the game show, four players battle it out against each other to earn cash prizes every step of the way. However, in the brand new series, the contestants are allowed to make up lies to get away with the answer and will win only if they manage to not get caught with the same. The show is hosted by hosted by Danny Dyer and Ellie Taylor, where the players can earn up to £50,000.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

"In every episode, four brave players have their knowledge put to the ultimate test, as they fight it out over three rounds to avoid elimination and build a jackpot worth up to £50,000."

Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers from Cheat episode 1.

Episode 1 of Cheat documented some interesting cheat attempts

Episode 1 of Cheat began with the two hosts welcoming the four players. Mark is an NHS project manager, Yasmina is a fashion designer, Jess is an English teacher from London, and Devan is a cosmetic dentist. The four players had the chance to cheat through the questions if they didn't know the answer by just pressing a button.

While the question was being read to them, if the players weren't aware of the answer, they could press a button to reveal the answer in a small screen in front of them. But fellow contestants can catch on to the cheat and call them out.

In the Money Builder round on Cheat, each player was to be given four questions each. If they answer it correctly, they add £1000 to the pot and a wrong answer was to lose them the same amount. While they can cheat by tapping the button, fellow players can press their buzzer and accuse them of cheating.

The most accurate cheat hunter would go through to the next round and have the power to eliminate a fellow player. Throughout the first round, many contestants were called out for cheating but it wasn't revealed until the end. Although they managed to earn £12,000, nine cheats weren't caught which lost them £3000.

Mark was the cheat hunter, following which he eliminated Devan from the game show. The eliminated contestant was to return £1000 for every one of their cheated and wrong answers. Devan gave away £4000, getting the total to £7000. Mark himself cheated thrice, Jess only once, and Yasmina cheated twice.

For the second round, the remaining players had to answer four more questions each with the prize pot raised to £3000. This time, however, they were to find out if a player was cheating or not every time an accusation was hurled at them. By the end of the round, they had made £37,000. However, they couldn't identify three cheats, which lost them £9000, getting the total to £28,000.

Jess was the most successful in identifying the cheat and decided to eliminate Mark. However, it was revealed that he only cheated once and contributed £3000 to the pot, making the total to £31,000. Yasmina cheated on all four questions and made it all the way to the final.

For the final round, called the Sudden Death Cheat Call Battle, if a contestant was to give the wrong answer or make a false accusation, they lose and leave with nothing. But if they were to successfully call out the cheater, they would leave with the group jackpot earned.

Throughout the round, Jess failed to call out Yasmina for her cheating multiple times. The one final time the latter called her opponent out, she was correct. Yasmina won the grand cash prize by cheating on 83% of the questions.

Cheat has definitely been an interesting addition to the existing list of game shows, primarily because of its format. Throughout the episodes, contestants from diverse backgrounds and cultures participate in a neck-and-neck battle with fellow players to stand a chance of winning the grand cash prize.

Viewers can tune in to the first four episodes of Cheat currently streaming on Netflix. Episodes 5-8 will be available on March 8, 2023, at 3.01 am ET.

