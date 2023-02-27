Meet Cheat hosts Danny Dyer and Ellie Taylor ahead of its premiere on Netflix

Netflix’s new reality trivia game show Cheat will premiere with season 1 on Wednesday, March 1, at 3.01 am ET. The show is set to put contestants head-to-head as they attempt to answer questions to increase the prize amount. However, unlike many trivia shows, the upcoming show has a unique twist.

Most game shows encourage contestants not to cheat since the show's format largely depends on it. However, as part of the theme followed by Netflix's Cheat, contestants can lie through their teeth to get ahead, but they must not get caught. The show will be hosted by Danny Dyer and Ellie Taylor, who previously expressed their excitement about the show.

English actor Danny Dyers and British comedian Ellie Taylor will be seen hosting Netflix's Cheat

Danny Dyer

Dyer is an English actor, media personality, and chairman of a football team who is soon set to appear as the co-host of the game show. He was born in the Custom House area of East London in July 1977 and was 16 years old when he caught the eye of Charlotte Kelly’s agent, who got him an audition for Prime Suspect 3 for the role of Martin Fletcher opposite Helen Mirren in 1993.

Danny also appeared in Human Traffic, which was his big break. Prior to that, he was seen in the television show Soilder in 1991, which was followed by his appearance in Thief Takers in 1996.

Additionally, he made an appearance in plays by renowned British playwright Harold Pinter, such as Celebration and the revival of No Man’s Land. Dyer also lent his voice to a character in the popular video game Grand Theft Auto: Vice City and GTA: San Andreas.

As for appearing on Netflix’s upcoming trivia game show, Danny Dyer said:

"This is a great new series and there’s no quiz show better suited for me; expect enormous wins, loads of slippery people cheating and banter with the one and only, Ellie Taylor."

Ellie Taylor

As a stand-up comedian, writer, and actress, Ellie Taylor debuted her stand-up tour Elementary in 2015, which received a lot of appreciation at the Edinburgh Fringe. She has received praise from many publications. The Guardian states that she radiates natural charisma and is blessed with great flair, while The Scotsman describes her as "smart, self-mocking, and telegenic."

Moreover, commenting on Ellie Taylor's success, The List wrote:

"It’s remarkable she has achieved so much in such a short amount of time. Then again, the evidence is obvious; this is a consummate hour of sure-fire material and sharp observations where she doesn’t miss a beat."

Ellie previously hosted BBC3’s Snog Marry Avoid and was the team captain on Fake Reaction on ITV2. The comedian starred in Comedy Central’s Brotherhood and HBO’s Family Tree and was recently a contestant on Strictly Come Dancing, where she competed against 15 other celebrities.

As for being on Netflix's upcoming game show, Taylor said in a press release:

"I’m so excited to join Cheat and the Netflix family. Cheat has all the elements I want in a quiz show; great questions, unashamed cheating and Danny Dyer calling me 'Treacle' at least once per episode. I can't wait to get started!"

The show will feature four contestants in each episode as they go head-to-head to answer trivia questions. However, unlike most gameshows, they will be encouraged to lie to get ahead as long as they don’t get caught.

Poll : 0 votes