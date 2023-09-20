Why does Ahsoka have two white lightsabers?

Ahsoka Tano holds a special place for many fans in the galaxy of Star Wars characters. Beginning her journey as an eager Padawan, she grew and transformed, facing countless challenges that shaped her into a unique force to be reckoned with.

The Star Wars universe has icons, but few are as symbolic as the lightsaber. These radiant weapons, wielded by both Jedi and Sith, are not only tools of combat but also representations of their users' beliefs, choices, and identities.

So, many questions arise when someone like Tano sports lightsabers with a unique color. Why does she wield white lightsabers when they were different in her earlier days?

In brief, these white blades capture Ahsoka's independent stance in the Star Wars narrative, representing a departure from the clear-cut paths of the Jedi and Sith.

The Tale of Ahsoka's white lightsabers

The birth of the white hue

Expand Tweet

Each lightsaber gets its vibrant glow from a kyber crystal. Intriguingly, these crystals don't have a color by default. Instead, they adopt a hue that reflects the nature and journey of their wielder. The story behind Tano's white lightsabers is deep and resonant, speaking volumes about her personal growth.

Following an intense battle with the Sixth Brother, Ahsoka possessed his lightsaber's kyber crystals. However, these were tainted, echoing the Sixth Brother's alignment with the Dark Side.

What Tano did next is detailed in E. K. Johnston's novel. She purified these crystals, removing their dark stains, and in doing so, they transitioned to a pure, serene white.

This change wasn't just about color; it symbolized Ahsoka's beliefs. Standing apart from the strict ways of the Jedi and resisting the dark temptations of the Sith, she aimed for balance, carving a unique path in the galaxy.

A colorful journey: Green, blue, and white

Expand Tweet

Lightsabers evolve, much like their owners. Ahsoka's journey with her blades mirrors her personal and philosophical growth in the Star Wars saga.

When she first stepped into the limelight in The Clone Wars, Ahsoka's weapon shone with a distinct green glow. This color and her unique wielding style showcased her as a learner, eager and full of potential.

As she trained and grew under Anakin Skywalker, her techniques evolved, and she added another weapon to her kit: a shorter saber with a green blade.

However, change is a constant in the Star Wars universe. Before the Siege of Mandalore, Anakin modified her lightsabers, and their color shifted to a striking blue. However, these wouldn't remain with her for long.

During a critical phase in her journey, Tano decided to leave these blue lightsabers behind at Captain Rex's burial site, marking a moment of reflection and transition. Her next face-off with the Sixth Brother was a game-changer. Emerging victorious from this encounter, she made a defining choice.

Expand Tweet

As she reintegrated into the broader struggles of the galaxy, particularly against the Empire, her blades glowed with their now-iconic white, echoing her renewed and unique purpose.

In Star Wars, details matter. Lightsabers aren't just weapons; they're deeply personal artifacts, reflecting the hearts and minds of those who wield them. Tano's lightsabers' journey from green to blue and ultimately to white is more than just about aesthetics.

It narrates a tale of growth, introspection, and the courage to forge one's path. In the vast tapestry of Star Wars stories, Ahsoka's white lightsabers shine brightly, reminding us of the complexities and nuances that every individual holds within.

Struggling in a galaxy far far away? Our guides make it easy. May the force be with you!