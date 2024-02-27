Why was Altered Carbon cancelled after season 2? Explained

After two seasons and 18 episodes, Netflix decided to end their version of Altered Carbon, a neo-noir sci-fi series that aired on the streaming platform for barely two seasons. One of the three Netflix series to be cancelled in August 2020, the show starred Joel Kinnaman in season 1 and Anthony Mackie in season 2.

Executives at Netflix have previously stated that they weigh the cost of producing a show against the number of viewers and new members it attracts when determining whether or not to renew a series. Owing to its high production costs, Altered Carbon was cancelled.

In fact, the show is regarded as one of the most costly television programs to have ever been produced. According to some rumors, the cost of producing each episode of the show was approximately $7 million. This implied that a large number of viewers and subscriptions were required for the streamer to make a profit.

From premise to cancellation: Everything to know about Altered Carbon

The eponymous novel by Richard K. Morgan served as inspiration for Laeta Kalogridis' television program, Altered Carbon. It is set more than 200 years in the future when individuals can be duplicated and inserted into different bodies.

Takeshi Kovacs, played by Kinnaman, started the series Altered Carbon in a different body and was contacted by a wealthy man who wanted Takeshi to help him investigate his murder. Although Kinnaman continued to make flashback appearances throughout the season, Mackie took Kinnaman's place as the new host body in season 2.

Netflix revealed that they would not be renewing Altered Carbon for a third season, five months after the second season's premiere. Deadline claimed that the show's audience size was reportedly taken into consideration throughout the cancelling process, and the coronavirus outbreak did not have a bearing on the final decision.

Altered Carbon was reportedly the most expensive series on Netflix, with a lavish set and graphic effects to fit the futuristic aesthetic of the drama. Although the show's effects had garnered praise and earned it two Creative Arts Emmy nominations for main title design and special visual effects, Netflix decided to cancel the series since its audience did not justify its high production costs.

In 2018, the TV ratings organization Nielsen disclosed that, based on their projections, approximately 2.5 million people watched Altered Carbon's first season during the first week. Nevertheless, only an estimated 1 million of those people continued to watch through season 1, reflecting a sharp decline in numbers.

Many people who never finished season 1 might have chosen not to watch the intricate, mind-bending show, which could have had a domino effect on season 2.

Fans believe certain shows, like The OA and Altered Carbon, may have devoted fan bases, but they may not have been popular enough to draw in a large enough audience for Netflix as a whole. According to Enders Analysis analyst Tom Harrington, the perfect Netflix series is one that appeals to a broad audience rather than a small number of ardent viewers.

Meanwhile, a show like Stranger Things can reportedly both attract and retain viewers, which is why it is constantly renewed. As per reports by Wired, when determining whether or not to cancel or renew a show, Netflix also takes into account three other indicators, according to a letter given to the House of Lords Communications and Digital Select Committee.

Two data points from the first seven and first 28 days that a show is offered on the service are examined. First are "Starters," or those who just watch one episode of a television show. The term "Completers" refers to subscribers who see a season through to the end.