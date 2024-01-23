Why did California State University faculty go on strike? CSU staff end protest after reaching deal

On Monday, January 22, twenty-three California State University campuses began a systemwide strike that was set to last for five days. More than 30,000 faculty members walked off their jobs, demanding better working conditions and higher pay. A union representing 29,000 faculty members had demanded a pay raise of 12%, but a couple of weeks ago, university officials only proposed a 5% increase.

However, the California Faculty Association called off the strike even before a single day was completed as they struck a deal with university officials on Monday night. The agreement includes a rise in the minimum salary for the lowest-paid employees, an increase in paid parental leave, a 5% salary increase backdated to last July, and a 5% salary increase in the upcoming July.

The five day systemwide California State University strike came to a premature end on Monday night

The Guardian reported that over 30,000 faculty members of the United States' biggest public university system, the California State University, had walked off work on Monday, January 22, as part of a systemwide protest. The protest was scheduled for five days, and it was also the first of its kind to take place across all 23 CSU campuses.

The strike was organized by the California Faculty Association (CFA), which represents around 29,000 CSU faculty members. It was not just professors who walked off; the protestors also included university librarians, electricians, plumbers, and other faculty. The demands were better working conditions, including better workload management, more mental health counselors, and an increase in wages.

The strike jeopardized the first day of a fresh new semester for around 450,000 students. The Guardian reported that contract negotiations between CSU officials and the union had ended a couple of weeks ago when officials conceded only a 5% overall pay hike effective on the last day of January, which was pretty low compared to the 12% demanded by the union.

Negotiations for a new and better contract have been ongoing since May 2023. A one-day walkout was staged across four California State University campuses in December 2023. However, the proposed five-day strike did not even see day two as the union reached a tentative agreement with California State University officials on Monday night to call off the strike.

California State University Chancellor Mildred García said in a statement that she was "extremely pleased and deeply appreciative" of having reached a common ground with the CFA, effectively ending the strike.

"The agreement enables the CSU to fairly compensate its valued, world-class faculty while protecting the university system's long-term financial sustainability."

She added:

"With the agreement in place, I look forward to advancing our student-centered work — together — as the nation's greatest driver of social mobility and the pipeline fueling California's diverse and educated workforce."

According to the new deal, all faculty employees will now receive a 5% overall salary increase backdating to last July, alongside another 5% increase next July.

The salary floor for the university's lowest-paid employees was raised, and paid parental leave was also increased to 10 weeks from the previous six weeks. Due to these new agreements, faculty will return to work on Tuesday, January 23.