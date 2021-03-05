"Why are you friends with children?": Trisha Paytas claps back at TikToker Markell Washington over Dixie D'Amelio comments

Content creator Trisha Paytas recently reignited the feud between her and the D'Amelios by branding Dixie D'Amelio and Noah Beck's relationship "fake".

Markell Washington, a friend of Noah and Dixie, took to Twitter as part of the "pass the phone" challenge, to call out Trisha Paytas for hounding the D'Amelios and accuse her of using their names to get clout on social media.

Trisha Paytas has released a lengthy clap back on TikTok, that addresses every point that Markell Washington tried to use against her, while raising some of her own concerns against him.

Trisha Paytas responds to Markell Washington's claims

CALL OUT: Trisha Paytas called out by TikToker Markell Washington who says “If you put as much effort into your content as you do tearing people down, you’d probably be a millionaire or a multi-millionaire like Jeffree Star or the Kardashians.” pic.twitter.com/vYmqhRE9O4 — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) March 4, 2021

Trisha Paytas has been beefing with the D'Amelios for a while now, and they have been having a back and forth about her opinions of them on the internet. Markell Washington was not involved whatsoever, until he took it upon himself to call out Trisha Paytas for her statements about Dixie D'Amelio.

"If you put as much effort into your content as you do tearing other people down, you’d probably be a millionaire or a multi-millionaire like Jeffree Star or the Kardashians."

Trisha Paytas also called Markell Washington out for being friends with Tony Lopez, who has faced numerous allegations of inappropriate contact with minors. pic.twitter.com/TmtDNfyFHs — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) March 5, 2021

Trisha Paytas has since released a lengthy three-part statement on TikTok, clapping back at Markell Washington. Starting off with how Markell refers to his friends as "kids," Trisha points out that as a 23-year-old man, she finds it strange that he's calling them kids, even going so far as to call it another "James Charles situation."

The drama continues to unfold as Trisha Paytas isn't one to shy away from a call out. Markell Washington and Dixie D'Amelio have yet to respond to Trisha's latest statement.

