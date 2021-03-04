"This is why you're really, really sad": Trisha Paytas calls Dixie D'Amelio and Noah Beck's relationship "fake"

Trisha Paytas recently reignited her feud with the D'Amelios by launching a tirade against TikTok star Dixie D'Amelio and her boyfriend Noah Beck.

The 32-year-old internet personality responded to Dixie and Noah's latest TikTok collaboration in which the couple tried out the "Passing The Phone Challenge."

In the video, Dixie D'Amelio and Noah Beck can be seen getting all loved up, as they showered praise upon one another.

However, they were interrupted by Trisha, who released her own edited TikTok version, where she roasts their antics and displays of online affection:

TODAY IN SHADE: Trisha Paytas shades Dixie D’Amelio in “Passing The Phone Challenge.” Trisha says “I’m passing the phone to someone who needs more than a fake relationship. This is why you’re really really sad.” pic.twitter.com/xl1PN9BPCk — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) March 4, 2021

She began by firing shots at Dixie D'Amelio by describing her via her various associations rather than her own individual identity:

"I'm passing the phone to my favourite popstar, Noah's girlfriend also known as Charli's sister"

She then proceeded to roast the couple, labeling their relationship as a fake one that exists solely for the purpose of TikTok views:

"I'm passing the phone to someone who deserves more than a fake relationship for TikTok views. This is why you're really, really sad and you're never going to be happy according to your music!"

Her decision to use lyrics from Dixie D'Amelio's song "One Whole Day" added further insult to injury.

Advertisement

With her recent verbal volley going viral online, Twitter users took to social media to react to the same.

Trisha Paytas slams Dixie D'Amelio and Noah Beck's "fake" relationship

This is not the first time that Trisha Paytas has gone after the D'Amelios.

In the past, she has accused Dixie D'Amelio of making TikTok videos with the N-word and has also referred to her and her sister, Charli, as "entitled, spoilt brats" who belong to "a family of master manipulators."

Most recently, Trisha Paytas referred to Charli D'Amelio as "an absolute idiot" after she decided to visit The Bahamas with a group of TikTokers during a pandemic.

As Trisha Paytas shares a complicated history with the D'Amelios, her latest rant does not come as a surprise to many. However, it now looks like she harbors a sense of aversion towards TikTokers in general, as her decision to go after "Doah" (Dixie and Noah's ship name) soon sparked quite a few reactions online:

Advertisement

Trisha is 32 and starting shit with teenagers — Cupid💘 (@Cap10Salazar) March 4, 2021

Ethan holding Trisha back from full on roasting them pic.twitter.com/FVmrtvnk5H — Eli MorningStar⭐️ (@MorningstarEli) March 4, 2021

Lol, what’s Trisha obsession with teenagers? — Yess Chacin (@yesschacin) March 4, 2021

Trish needs to stop worrying about teenagers. She’s pulled so many stunts for views she has no room to talk. — facts of life (@RegSizedRuby01) March 4, 2021

Advertisement

I don’t like Dixie but Isn’t this bullying? Like for real? Wasn’t this kind of behavior what made her cry two months ago? I mean how is this different from the nasty behavior by hair by jay? The swearing? Because the nastiness is on point! — Monica Faour (@MonicaFaour) March 4, 2021

if trisha doesn’t shut up i swear. the amt of times that dixie and noah have to confirm their relationship to be real is ridiculous. aint she like 30? why is she so worried ab adults younger than her, so weird — marie 🪐 (@dameliosta) March 4, 2021

dixie and noah literally been in relationship for 5 months and yeah someone like trisha will keep saying they’re fake, just mind your business trisha — mel 🦋 (@dameliobecky) March 4, 2021

From the reactions above, it is quite evident that a section of Twitter users believe that there is a sense of hypocrisy in Trisha Paytas's recent tirade, keeping in mind her own controversial actions.

Despite being one of the most popular couples on TikTok, it looks like Dixie D'Amelio and Noah Beck continue to remain in the crosshairs of Trisha Paytas's savage rants.