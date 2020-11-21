"Charli D'Amelio is entitled and spoilt": Trisha Paytas retracts her apology in fresh tirade against the D'Amelios 

After accusing the D'Amelio sisters of making TikTok videos with the N-Word, Trisha Paytas has now retracted her earlier apology to Charli D'Amelio and also labelled her "spoilt" and "entitled."

Along with her sister Dixie, Charli D'Amelio has, of late, been feuding with internet personality and model Trisha Paytas. This has been going on ever since she criticised Paytas for being "rude" and "ungrateful" in the aftermath of their family dinner controversy.

The aforementioned controversy led to enraged fans calling out the D'Amelios for their apparent rude behaviour towards their family chef and for Charli's comments regarding 100 million followers.

Criticism against D'Amelio had reached such a point that Charli ended up losing a million followers in a span of a single day.

After addressing the controversy in a tearful video, Charli D'Amelio announced that she has now officially returned to making TikTok videos:

tomorrow i will be back posting normal content with a smile on my face! at the end of the day i know i am a good person with a good heart and i will never change that about myself. i love you all!! 💕 — charli d’amelio (@charlidamelio) November 20, 2020

However, the 16-year old TikTok sensation just can't seem to catch a break at the moment.

Trisha Paytas continues saying that the trolling is way too easy on TikTok. pic.twitter.com/RIcLWs2jxv — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) November 21, 2020

From calling them spoilt brats to branding them with the "entitled" tag, Trisha Paytas seems to be showing no signs of letting up and continues criticizing Dixie and Charli D'Amelio.

Advertisement

After dinner video controversy, Trisha Paytas stirs up the new drama with Dixie and Charli D'Amelio

Along with her sister Dixie, Charli D'Amelio is one of the most popular TikTok stars on the internet today, with millions of followers across the globe.

The siblings have carved out a name for themselves in the entertainment industry at relatively young ages, and are known globally for their TikTok dances, make-up tutorials, baking videos and for trying their hand at games.

Of late, the D'Amelios has been under for their recent family dinner video which invoked the ire of a large section of the online community.

Trisha Paytas has been one of their harshest critics so far, which has exacerbated the entire situation.

Recently, Dixie D'Amelio took a jab at Trisha Paytas by dancing to NWA's "F**k the Police," with Trisha Paytas saying the N-Word in the background. However, she ended up facing backlash online and issued an apology soon after:

i posted a tiktok with the intention of making a point that didn’t need to be made. i took it down and i sincerely apologize for posting it in the first place and am so thankful for everyone. i’m wishing you all a great weekend and thank you again for the love and support 🖤 — dixie (@dixiedamelio) November 21, 2020

Advertisement

This did not sit well with Trisha Paytas, who in the Twitter thread above, went on to retract her earlier apology to Charli D'Amelio and instead, went on a whole new tirade against them.

"So I had apologized to Charli cause I felt like I hurt her feelings, but apology retracted! Like she is entitled and spoilt and the more I see and the reactions from her sister dancing to the N-word like that makes it okay, trying to humiliate me. "

She also mentioned other TikTokers such as Larry and Tana Mongeau, who recently criticised her.

However, her main focus seemed to be the D'Amelios, whom she labelled "master manipulators".

"The sense of entitlement is through the roof ...they're all a bunch of brats , they're all entitled, spoilt brats . The D'Amelios are great at deflecting and are master manipulators ."

In light of Trisha Paytas's recent accusations, a clapback certainly seems to be looming on the horizon from Dixie and Charli D'Amelio.