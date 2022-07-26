Why was Full Frontal with Samantha Bee canceled after 7 seasons? Cause explored

TBS's late-night talk show Full Frontal with Samantha Bee has reportedly been canceled after seven successful seasons. One of the most popular shows on the network, Full Frontal with Samantha Bee, became a pop culture phenomenon, thanks to its host's charming and charismatic personality, which elevated it to new heights and the show's refreshing style and approach.

The series was renewed for a seventh season last September, and it premiered on January 20, 2022. With all that said, read on to find out more details about why it has been axed.

Why was the weekly late-night series Full Front with Samantha Bee canceled?

A TBS representative mentioned in a statement (obtained via Deadline) that Full Frontal with Samantha Bee has been canceled. The spokesperson said that the network has ''made some difficult, business-based decisions.'' Take a look at the complete statement below:

''As we continue to shape our new programming strategy, we’ve made some difficult, business-based decisions. Full Frontal With Samantha Bee will not return to TBS. We are proud to have been the home to Full Frontal with Samantha Bee and thank Sam, and the rest of the Emmy-nominated team for their groundbreaking work. We celebrate this extraordinarily talented cast and crew and look forward to exploring new opportunities to work with them in the future.''

The official Twitter account of Full Frontal with Samantha Bee shared a tweet expressing their gratitude to their ''loyal audience'' and their ''amazing team.'' The post also mentions that they're glad that they ''got to annoy the right people every week—that there wasn't wrestling or baseball or a very special episode of Big Bang.'' The team concluded the statement in another tweet, mentioning, ''To our loyal fans - we love you, you're very special. Go home, and go home in peace.''

Following the merger with Discovery Inc., Warner Bros. saw the exit of several executives as the company has been going through some major transitions internally. Full Frontal with Samantha Bee is the most recent addition to the list of shows canceled after the Warner Bros. Discovery merger, which includes The Big D and Chad.

More details about Full Frontal with Samantha Bee

Arguably one of the finest late-night talk shows of the last decade, Full Frontal with Samantha Bee was noted for its refreshingly bold approach, discussing a wide range of complex socio-political issues, whilst also incorporating elements of satire and delicious humor. The show was hosted by noted comedienne Samantha Bee, whose raw charisma and charm further elevated the series to a different level. The official synopsis of the show on TBS reads:

''Full Frontal with Samantha Bee shines a spotlight on stories inside the beltway and beyond, from s*xual harassment in the media to the “boyfriend loophole,” and from global warming to child marriage in the United States. Full Frontal also travels around the world to cover international stories, with segments from Jordan, Germany, Russia, Scotland, Mexico and Iraq.''

Throughout the course of its seven seasons, the show has garnered widespread critical acclaim for its quality of humor and tone. It has won a number of awards over the years, including an Emmy for Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special in 2017.

