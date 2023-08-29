Why has 'Hannah Montana' Actor Mitchel Musso been arrested? - Public Intoxication and Theft charges cited

Mitchel Musso, who used to play the beloved character of Oliver Oken in the popular Disney show Hannah Montana was arrested on Saturday, August 26, 2023.

He was arrested in Texas on charges of public intoxication and theft as per reports. The shocking part is that he was arrested for the theft of chips at a hotel and was intoxicated at the time of his arrest.

The Hannah Montana star was reportedly fighting over the payment of a bag of chips and became verbally abusive and left without paying at the hotel store. The Rockwall Police Department dealt with the matter and arrested him from the hotel where he caused the disturbance.

Public Intoxication, Theft, and Outstanding Traffic Warrants led to the arrest of Mitchel Musso

According to a press release from the Rockwall Police Department that PEOPLE was able to procure, some kind of disturbance was reported at a motel in the 2600 block of Lakefront Trail in Rockwall, Texas, at around 7:15 p.m.

The complainant informed the police that a person who appeared to be intoxicated entered the hotel and started eating a bag of chips after picking them up.

The statement said:

“When the subject was asked to pay for them, he became verbally abusive and left without rendering payment. Officers contacted the subject outside the hotel, who was identified as Musso, 32"

According to police, a routine records check also revealed that Mitchel Musso had several outstanding traffic warrants out of the Rockwall Police Department. He was thus detained overnight and released on Sunday after posting a $1,000 bond.

As per the reports of Fox News, the Hannah Montana actor had broken a 'promise to appear' order and was the subject of outstanding warrants as he failed to show a driver's license and his registration had expired.

In 2011, Musso was detained for a DUI after he drove through an intersection and failed to follow the instructions of a police officer. He was arrested in Burbank, California and was fined, given a 36-month period of unofficial probation, and ordered to take alcohol education programs as punishment for that offense.

Fan reactions to Mitchel Musso's arrest

Musso was a popular Disney star and naturally garnered a lot of fans. The actor is most recognized for playing Oliver, Miley Cyrus' best friend on Hannah Montana.

In addition, Musso played King Brady in the Disney XD comedy Pair of Kings and provided the voice of Jeremy Johnson in the cartoon series Phineas and Ferb.

There were a lot of fans who commented on X (previously Twitter) about his misdemeanor.

Mitchel Musso might have been the starry-eyed Oliver in many people's eyes, but he certainly fell from grace after his arrest. For more news and updates about the matter, follow this space.