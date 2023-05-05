Why did Karol G and Anuel AA break up? Relationship explored as latter sends fans into a frenzy with song dedication

Puerto Rican rapper Anuel AA sent fans into a frenzy after he seemingly dedicated a song to his ex-fiance Karol G. On May 5, the 30-year-old singer took to his Instagram handle to share a video of his song Mejor QueYo and tagged Karol as mentioned that he has dedicated this to her.

He wrote (translated to English):

"I dedicate it to you baby."

This comes after he previously mentioned her name. As per Telemundo, Anuel made several references to the 32-year-old Colombian singer and her alleged new partner Feid while performing at his recent Miami concert.

On May 1, the Instagram handle, @famososhastalaz shared a video of the singer, real name Emmanuel Gazmey Santiago, who was seen asking the audience:

“Are las bebecitas active tonight? How about las bichotas?”

Anuel AA used to call Karol "bebecita." Even in their debut collaboration Bichota and Secreto, the Colombian singer refers to herself as "bebecita" to her fans. Moreover, before singing his song Secreto, he asked the audience to "make noise all the way to Colombia," where the TGQ singer hails from.

Anuel AA and Karol G wanted different things in life

Karol G, whose real name is Carolina Giraldo Navarro, first crossed paths with Anuel AA in 2018 when she reached out to him for a collaboration on a song. The duo soon began dating but kept their relationship under wraps for a long time.

They went public with their relationship a year later, by releasing a homemade music video for their song Secreto.

However, during the early days of the coronavirus pandemic, it was announced that the duo have decided to end their relationship. In April 2021, Anuel went live on Instagram to announce that the duo had decided to end their relationship because they wanted different things in life.

As per Billboard, he said:

“The truth is that we’re not together. The times that people have seen us together is because we still love each other. We tried to recover what was lost but we took our different paths. May God bless her and that she continues to achieve her dreams and goals.”

He also added that there's no negativity between them and they share a "great relationship" with each other.

After the Las Jordan singer revealed the status of their relationship, Karol G took to her Instagram stories, as per Billboard, and also shared the same news.

She said:

"For many years we tried to keep our relationship away from social media to take care of it. The incredible things that happened to us as people and artists was a blessing and the result of a beautiful love that arrived in our lives when we most needed it. I love you, Emmanuel, my gratitude towards you, your family, and everything we lived, grew, and learned together is infinite.”

unknow @vbdo97__ @riaxosas Karol g u anuel aa ms db tfaarqo @riaxosas Karol g u anuel aa ms db tfaarqo https://t.co/4opLsf2Ghh

In a March 2023 interview with El Pais, Karol G spoke about her break up with Anuel AA, stating that the split affected her personally and professionally.

She said:

“There was a point where I didn’t want anything. Love can make you feel like the happiest person in the world but heartbreak can destroy your life. If you’re not strong enough, heartbreak can confuse you so much that it can make your career, personality and self esteem fall apart. That happened to me.”

She also added that social media made her split "horrible" as she said:

“My previous record, ‘KG0516,’ was a huge success and I didn’t want to celebrate it. I didn’t like what I was doing, I didn’t like what I was seeing. I was vulnerable and the cyber attacks from people got worse.”

Twitter reactions to Anuel AA's song dedication to Karol G

After Anuel AA dedicated a song to Karol on Instagram, Twitterati was furious. They took to the comments section of @PopBase's post about Anuel AA's song dedication to react to it.

Several users slammed the singer for still speaking about her even though it has been two years since they broke up. Others called the act "embarrassing" and asked the singer to "get a job."

jenny @Jhennnnyko Anuel throwing Karol & Feid’s name around at his concerts is crazy lmao Anuel throwing Karol & Feid’s name around at his concerts is crazy lmao

Screenshot of a Twitter user reacting to Anuel dedicating a song to Karol G. (Image via @PopBase/Twitter)

Screenshot of a Twitter user reacting to Anuel dedicating a song to Karol G. (Image via @PopBase/Twitter)

Screenshot of a Twitter user reacting to Anuel dedicating a song to Karol G. (Image via @PopBase/Twitter)

Screenshot of a Twitter user reacting to Anuel dedicating a song to Karol G. (Image via @PopBase/Twitter)

Screenshot of a Twitter user reacting to Anuel dedicating a song to Karol G. (Image via @PopBase/Twitter)

Screenshot of a Twitter user reacting to Anuel dedicating a song to Karol G. (Image via @PopCrave/Twitter)

Screenshot of a Twitter user reacting to Anuel dedicating a song to Karol G. (Image via @PopCrave/Twitter)

Screenshot of a Twitter user reacting to Anuel dedicating a song to Karol G. (Image via @PopCrave/Twitter)

As of this writing, Karol G has not responded to Anuel AA's song dedication on Instagram.

Poll : 0 votes