Why is Kate Middleton called Waity Katie? Princess of Wales' rude nickname explored

Kate Middleton is a popular royal figure at the top of the hierarchy of the British royal family. She married Prince William in 2011 and has three children with him. Prince William is first in line for the succession of the British throne after his father, King Charles III. Kate and William's children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, are second, third, and fourth in the line, respectively.

Kate doesn't come from a royal family. According to Cosmopolitan, Kate Middleton and Prince William met each other when both were students at the University of St. Andrews of Scotland in 2001. In 2011, she married Prince William in a royal wedding.

Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee 2022 - Platinum Pageant (Source: Getty)

Kate Middleton is also known as Catherine, Princess of Wales. She also holds the royal title of Duchess of Cambridge and Cornwell. In Northern Ireland, she is known as Lady Carrickfergus. However, Kate has a rude nickname too.

As per Cheatsheet, until Kate's engagement to Prince William, she was nicknamed "Waity Katie" by the press. Because she waited too long for the proposal from William after she started dating him. Eventually, everything worked out for the better.

Kate Middleton and Prince William broke up twice before getting married

Prince George, Princess Charlotte And Prince Louis Start Lambrook School

Kate Middleton and Prince William started as friends at the University of St. Andrews in Scotland. As per Mirror, by 2002 and the sophomore year, Kate started living together with William and a couple of friends. In the engagement interview, as per Vogue, William said:

"We moved in together as friends because we were living together, we lived with a couple of others as well, and it just sort of blossomed from there really."

They also broke up in 2004 for a brief period of time. In an interview with ITV, William talked about his first breakup. He said:

"But we were both very young, it was at university and we were both finding ourselves as such, and being different characters. It was very much finding our own way and we were growing up. It was just a bit of space, and things like that."

HRH Prince William's girlfriend Kate Middleton (C) looks round while watching William take part in The Sovereign's Parade at The Royal Military Academy Sandhurst in 2006 (Source: Getty)

However, the pair eventually got back together. The pair also broke up in 2007. As per Hello! magazine, Kate Middleton started seeing William's friend Henry Ropner for a brief period. The duo was back again after three months, and everyone thought a wedding announcement was on the way. But that didn't happen anytime soon.

Kate Middleton's mother was worried because of the delay

Royal expert Katie Nicholl, in an interview with Vanity Fair, said that Kate's mother was getting worried in 2009 as her daughter was nearing 30 and she wasn't yet engaged by that time. As per Nicholl, Kate and William made a secret pack with each other when they got back together in 2007. Nicholl said to Vanity Fair:

"I suppose what none of us knew was that [she] and William had actually made a secret pact to be married way back in 2007, after they got together after their second major breakup. This was a secret pact. And we know that this is a couple who are very good at keeping secrets. So really, Kate had the last laugh, because she’s got her prince."

Clarence House Announces The Engagement Of Prince William To Kate Middleton (Source: Getty)

As per Westminster Abbey's website, William proposed to Kate in 2010 during a trip to Kenya. When asked why it took so long for William to propose, he said in an interview with ITV:

"I also didn't realize it was a race, otherwise I probably would've been a lot quicker."

William proposed to Kate with his mother's engagement ring. He said that he did so because he wanted her to be part of the special day. Prince William's mother, Diana, died in a car accident in 1997. Speaking to ITV, he said:

"It’s (The ring) very special to me. As Kate’s very special to me now, it was right to put the two together."

The following month, Clarence House made an official announcement about the wedding. After the announcement, ABC News wrote in an article, ""Waity Katie" must wait no more," as she supposedly waited for 8 years after she started dating William.

The venue was Westminster Abbey, and the date, April 29, 2011, was fixed for the wedding. The royal couple has now been happily married for 13 years and is still going strong.