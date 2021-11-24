Why is Kevin Strickland in a wheelchair? GoFundMe page raises more than $300,000 as he is exonerated 42 years later 

Kevin Strickland, a wrongly-convicted Missouri man, was released from prison on November 23. Though it would be a joyous moment for the long-time prisoner, he is now facing many issues following his release.

Strickland was wrongly imprisoned for 43 years and then became wheelchair-bound. Despite facing endless turbulent moments, he stated:

“I’m thankful for God walking me through this for 43 years, protecting me.”

Kevin Strickland made his statement outside the Western Missouri Correctional Facility. He was endlessly grateful to begin his new life.

Recently exonerated Kevin Strickland faces financial burdens

The Missouri native was sentenced to prison in 1979 when he was just 18 years old. He was wrongfully convicted of a triple murder in 1978 and was behind bars for over 42 years.

As he maintained his innocence, the judge ordered his immediate release from state custody. He had spent 15,487 days in prison already.

Midwest Innocence Project lawyers worked relentlessly to get Kevin Strickland out of prison. They mentioned that they were “ecstatic” about the news. The executive director, Tricia Rojo Bushnell, also stated:

"Deprived from years of family and friends and the ability to establish oneself professionally, the nightmare does not end upon release. With no money, housing, transportation, health services or insurance, and a criminal record that is rarely cleared despite innocence, the punishment lingers long after innocence has been proven."

While speaking of the State of Missouri, she mentioned that they have:

"robbed him of his youth, his health, and much of his life's potential. He has largely lost the use of his legs and now uses a wheelchair. All for a crime he did not commit."

During the time spent in prison, Strickland suffered two heart attacks, which took a toll on his health. According to CBS, he now fights spinal stenosis, which has left him unable to stand for long durations.

However, the 61-year-old wrongfully incarcerated prisoner is unlikely to receive financial compensation under Missouri law.

Joyce Sims

Kevin Strickland freed, but won't get a dime from Missouri

The National Registry of Exonerations has also recorded that Strickland’s imprisonment is the seventh-longest wrongful sentence in the United States.

How to help Kevin Strickland?

Followers of Kevin Strickland’s story can donate to his GoFundMe page. The fundraising campaign was created by Tricia Rojo Bushnell. At the time of writing this article, over 5.7k people had made donations. $332,881 has been accumulated already.

In less than an hour, the community has raised more than $10,000 for Kevin Strickland, making the total more than $250,000.

The campaign’s original target was $150,000. An anonymous donor has given $5,000 to the fund as well. Aside from donating money, one can also help Kevin Strickland by sharing his story online through the link provided by the GoFundMe page.

