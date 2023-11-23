Why is Lauryn Hill postponing the remaining Miseducation tour dates? Refunds and all you need to know

American rapper and singer-songwriter Lauryn Hill has announced to a Los Angeles crowd that she will take a hiatus from touring until next year due to vocal strain. The singer also announced that she would postpone her current ongoing tour and expressed gratitude to the audience, saying that she was lucky that she managed to stay on stage.

The tour was announced in October, was intended to celebrate the 25th anniversary of The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill, and featured a reunion with her fellow Fugees, Wyclef Jean and Pras. Despite the setback, Hill expressed optimism about the extended anniversary celebration in her Instagram post, saying,

Hill, who is set to perform at Philadelphia’s Wells Fargo Center on Saturday, has decided to reschedule the remaining eight concerts booked for this year to 2024. This decision follows the postponement of the Philadelphia gig, initially scheduled for October 23.

In a heartfelt statement, Hill explained:

"I fought through the last couple of shows, pushing my voice and masking the injury with medication. This isn’t safe or sustainable."

The acclaimed artist took to Instagram to share her struggles with vocal strain over the past month, stating:

"I made it through each show by taking prescribed prednisone, but this can be detrimental to the body when taken in large amounts over long peperiods. Inrder to prevent any long-term negative effects on my voice and my body, I need to take time off to allow for real vocal recovery so that I can discontinue the medication completely."

Hill reassured fans that the cancelled shows would be rescheduled for early 2024, and due to the overwhelming response, new cities would be added to the tour, including overseas destinations.

She added:

"We're working on the new calendar now and announcing soon. We're ALL looking forward to getting back out again next year to finish this EPIC (now extended anniversary) celebration of these CLASSICS."

Lauryn Hill is an American rapper and singer-songwriter with eight Grammy awards to her name

Lauryn Hill, born on May 26, 1975, in East Orange, New Jersey, is a Grammy-winning singer, songwriter, rapper, and actress, best known for her multifaceted contributions to the music industry.

Raised in a musically inclined family, Hill's talents emerged early, and she gained recognition as a member of the groundbreaking hip-hop group, The Fugees, in the 1990s.

Hill's solo career soared with the release of her debut album, The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill, in 1998. The album, a fusion of R&B, soul, and hip-hop, garnered widespread acclaim for its profound lyrics and innovative sound.

It earned her five Grammy Awards, making her the first woman to achieve such a feat in a single year. The iconic single Doo Wop (That Thing) further solidified her status as a cultural force.

Despite her meteoric rise, Hill withdrew from the spotlight, choosing to prioritize her personal and spiritual growth. Her intermittent public appearances and occasional performances kept fans eager for more. Hill's impact extends beyond music; she has been a vocal advocate for social justice issues, using her platform to address systemic inequalities.

Lauryn Hill's enduring influence on music and her commitment to authenticity make her a legendary figure in the industry, inspiring generations of artists to come. Her ability to seamlessly blend genres and convey powerful messages through her art has solidified her place in the pantheon of musical pioneers.