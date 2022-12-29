Why is Million Dollar Listing: Los Angeles season 14 episode 4 not airing this week? New release date and more

Bravo's popular reality TV real estate series Million Dollar Listing: Los Angeles premiered earlier this year with season 14. The show features Tracy Tutor, Josh Altman, and Josh Flagg working together for Douglas Elliman, a real estate agency.

Million Dollar Listing: Los Angeles airs with a new episode every week on Bravo. While viewers might be waiting to find out this week's schedule, the popular reality TV show will unfortunately not be airing. Due to the holidays, the show will return with a brand new episode next Thursday.

The official synopsis of Million Dollar Listing: Los Angeles season 14 reads:

"Josh Flagg, Tracey Tutor, and Josh Altman are back with the craziest homes in Los Angeles, and the drama that comes with it!"

Over the past week, the famed real estate series has featured the trio making impeccable sales. One among them is Diane Keaton's Beverly Hills home. Although this week Million Dollar Listing: Los Angeles will not be airing a new episode, the show will air it's old episodes.

Million Dollar Listing: Los Angeles season 14 will return with a new episode on January 5, 2023

Although the popular reality TV series is not airing a new episode this week, Million Dollar Listing: Los Angeles will be showing its previous episodes from 6 am to 4.30 pm on Thursday, December 29, 2022.

Apart from that, during its usual scheduled airtime, the network will show Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone. However, next week on Thursday, January 5, 2023, Million Dollar Listing: Los Angeles will return for a new episode titled Gentlemen Prefer Blondes.

The official synopsis for the episode reads:

"Tracy and Heather prove that two blondes are better than one when they score more than they bargained for after teaming up to sell a Beverly Hills home; Flagg discovers that Marilyn Monroe once called his new listing home."

Brief recap of what happened last week on Million Dollar Listing: Los Angeles season 14

Titled A Game of Cat and House, last week's episode saw Tracy bringing Josh Flagg in a deal. Tracy's friend Cailin purchased her dream house in Beverly Hills. It was once Diane Keaton's house that was featured in Architectural Digest. Due to her instant purchase, Cailin needed to sell her current house in Brentwood.

Additionally, Tracy couldn't handle the sale of Cailin's home because the buyer was another friend of hers. As a result, she brought in Flagg to help her represent Cailin. The reality TV star agreed to help Tracy, but he didn't want any money for it. Instead, he wanted Tracy's dogs for a few weeks.

She eventually agreed, and Josh helped Cailin sell her house to Tracy's friend for $8.3 million on the Bravo hit real estate show.

Towards the end of the episode, Flagg got into a minor argument with Tracy, and Josh Altman stormed out of their meeting. However, the trailer for next week's episode teases that the trio will make amends.

Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles airs every Thursday at 9 pm ET only on Bravo. Readers can check their listings for more information. If viewers miss an episode when it is released, it can be streamed on Peacock the following day. In addition, viewers without cable can watch the episode live as it airs on YouTube TV, as long as they have a valid subscription.

