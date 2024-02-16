Why Monica and Richard didn't end up together on Friends? All you need to know

Monica (Courteney Cox) and Richard (Tom Selleck) might have been deeply in love on Friends, but their relationship lasted for a only short period. The main reason behind Monica’s decision to end her relationship with Richard was the huge age gap of almost 21 years.

In the end, their age difference caused them to fall out since Monica desired a family, and Richard didn't want more children. However, Richard's greatest regret was letting Monica leave. If it weren't for Chandler's proposal, they probably would have gotten back together.

Friends was one of the best sitcoms in the 1990s and early 2000s and provided us with some of the most recognizable couples in television history. From Monica (Courteney Cox) and Chandler (Matthew Perry) to Ross (David Schwimmer) and Rachel (Jennifer Aniston).

Friends: Monica and Richard's relationship explored

Richard first appeared in season 2 of Friends "The One Where Ross and Rachel... You Know." While the focus of the episode was on Ross (Schwimmer) and Rachel (Aniston) as they were getting serious, Monica also experienced romance while serving as the caterer at a gig that her mother, Christina Pickles, had secured for her.

Dr. Richard Burke, a recently divorced man who was also close friends with Monica's father (Elliott Gould), hosted the event. Richard, who is an ophthalmologist, and Monica have a long history together because he is good friends with her parents. Monica dating Richard put Monica’s parents in a very awkward situation. They weren't thrilled about their friend dating their daughter.

Richard was the kind of man Monica had always imagined as her ideal husband—one with a stable career, a picket fence, and everything. The couple had a lot of issues to resolve, many of which would be too much for other couples to handle, yet they handled everything with grace, building a strong and enduring love that looked like it could last a lifetime.

He was prepared to go to any lengths to ensure her happiness because he was clear about how he felt about her and what he wanted and didn't want. Even though he was the odd one out, he still went out with her friends, confronted her parents about his affection for her, and never wavered in his loyalty and love for her.

The main factor that ultimately brought Monica and Richard's relationship to an end was their age gap, which should have been clear to them from the beginning. Monica was a young woman still getting her bearings; she aspired to marry and have children.

Richard, on the other hand, was divorced and had grandchildren in addition to children. Considering what each person desired out of a relationship, they were not exactly at the life stages that fit together for success.

It's amazing how much of an impact Richard had on the show, considering he only appeared in nine episodes. But that's the reason fans adored him so much. He was the ideal counterpoint to Monica's hyperactive and neurotic demeanor. Despite her eccentricities, he understood her and loved her while being calm and grounded.

In the end, Chandler won Monica's heart, and it seemed illogical to think that anything else could happen. Their bond was so charming and embodied romanticism in its purest form. However, Monica and Richard's time together will always hold a special place in Friend's history.

