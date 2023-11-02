Why is Chandler Bing the most relatable character on FRIENDS? Explained

Tragedy struck Hollywood on October 28, as celebrated FRIENDS actor Matthew Perry passed away from an apparent drowning. The depth and versatility of Perry's acting prowess cannot be overstated. Yet, as fans and colleagues remember him, it is Chandler Bing's one-liners and unique sense of humor that remain a lasting tribute to the sheer talent he brought to the screen.

Reflecting on this profound loss, the FRIENDS cast expressed their collective heartbreak, stating,

"We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family. There is so much to say, but right now we’re going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss."

Building on that sentiment, it's vital to understand the cultural footprint left by the show that brought them together. FRIENDS has captivated audiences worldwide for decades. Among its diverse and vibrant cast of characters, Chandler Bing shines as one of the most beloved and enduring figures.

The question arises: Why does Chandler's persona resonate so profoundly with fans from varied backgrounds and cultures?

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed are solely those of the author. Individual opinions may vary.

The relatable magic of Chandler Bing

Many attribute it to Chandler's unique interweaving of humor, awkwardness, and an underlying vulnerability. Diving into the realm of fans of FRIENDS, a treasure trove of viewer sentiments unfurls through the line,

"Cause he’s hopeless and awkward and desperate for love!”

Couple that with this memorable scene,

Expand Tweet

Such statements highlight how Chandler employs humor as a defense mechanism, turning potentially uncomfortable situations into sources of laughter:

"Hi. I'm Chandler. I make jokes when I'm uncomfortable."

But it's not just about the laughter with FRIENDS. There's so much more.

Chandler’s emotional depth and growth in

FRIENDS

Chandler's emotional depth, often veiled behind his humorous facade, is what makes him extraordinarily special. Consider the moment when Monica mentions a co-worker she finds funnier than Chandler (FRIENDS S09 E06). His internal insecurities surface, culminating in a quirky 'knock knock' joke about a door.

This isn't just about being funny; it's about his innate need to feel valued and recognized.

The One with the Proposal, Part One (Image via IMDb)

Several episodes of FRIENDS aptly capture his vulnerability combined with his humorous deflections. In The One with the Proposal, Part One (FRIENDS S06 E24), Chandler's meticulous plan to propose is derailed when Monica's ex, Richard, makes an unanticipated appearance. Chandler’s instinctive reaction? Deploying humor as a shield with an awkward joke.

The One with Joey's Award (FRIENDS S07 E18) showcases another facet of Chandler. His candid admission about the panic, anxiety, and sweating he undergoes when meeting new people gives a raw, touching, yet comical insight into his psyche.

The One with Joey's Award (Image via NBC)

Chandler's enthusiasm for food offers another relatable aspect. The episode, The One with All the Cheesecakes (FRIENDS S07 E11), paints a vivid picture of this passion. Here, Chandler grapples with the irresistible allure of an erroneously delivered cheesecake. His declaration of potentially regretting if he ceases eating, despite being full, mirrors a sentiment every food lover has felt at some point.

The One with All the Cheesecakes (Image via IMDb)

The profound emotional layers of Chandler become even more evident in his bond with Monica. A plethora of fan insights underlines Chandler's loyalty, sensitivity, and deep care. Facing a tumultuous childhood marked by his parents' volatile divorce and unique family dynamics, Chandler's journey of making peace with his past and evolving into a resilient, caring individual is inspirational.

His love for Monica, be it carrying her several blocks on his back or investing his savings for their dream wedding, speaks volumes about his character's depth.

While the wisecracks and distinctive tone will remain etched in the memories of many, it's the deeper, more nuanced aspects of Chandler that will genuinely be immortalized. His journey from a man marred by childhood scars to one who finds love and understanding is a tribute to growth, resilience, and the power of human connections.

As fans mourn the tragic loss of Matthew Perry, they find solace in the fact that the character he portrayed will continue to bring smiles, comfort, and inspiration for generations to come.