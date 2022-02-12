Friends: 5 breakups that left everyone a mess

Friends has given viewers some of the most agonizing breakups of the decade, as ironic as that is for a sitcom. Throughout the course of ten years, the characters had tons of opportunities to explore relationships.

Fans saw their favorite Friends characters go through good times as well as some rough patches. Victories were celebrated all alike while heartbreaks were met with sorrow, but fans always had their favorite's back.

It may seem difficult to judge their relationships from an outsider's perspective, but some breakups hit harder than others. Fans are still not over Ross and Rachel breaking up, even though they did get back together eventually.

Something that viewers did not see coming was Joey and Rachel's brief dating period. Disputing fans even thought their breakup was the best decision ever made on the show. Otherwise, they could've never seen Rachel and Ross getting their happily-ever-after.

Five breakups in Friends that left everyone in a mess

1.) Rachel and Ross

Ross and Rachel breaking up in Season 3 (Image via Netflix)

Though Ross and Rachel had quite the turbulent relationship, their breakup hurt the most. Fans always thought they were meant-to-be and their breakup had them experiencing all the emotions of the characters.

However, they eventually got back together and fans still come back to that moment for some comfort.

2.) Monica and Richard

Monica and Richard breaking up in Season 2 (Image via Netflix)

Though Monica and Richard seemed like the perfect couple to fans, they didn't have a lot in common. Monica's desire to have a family of her own outweighed Richard's concerns about his age, which eventually led to the end of their relationship.

Fans who hadn't pictured Chandler and Monica together as a couple were thrilled when the two started exploring their relationship. They also made an exceptionally strong couple on Friends.

3.) Ross and Emily

Ross and Emily (Image via Netflix)

Ross and Emily's breakup sparked quite the controversy, as fans came forward blaming Rachel for the split. Though Rachel didn't always have the best of intentions when it came to the couple, it was Ross who caused the breakup by taking Rachel's name at the altar.

The chaos resulted in the couple parting their ways. It did not come as a surprise to fans, considering that Ross and Emily had rushed to the wedding. Moreover, Ross's heart was still not in the right place owing to his unconditional love for Rachel.

4.) Joey and Rachel

Joey and Rachel having a heart to heart (Image via Netflix)

While some argue that Rachel and Joey's breakup was meant-to-be, some were disheartened and crushed as they hoped to see the two get their happy ending without Ross in it. The idea of them dating each other seemed very unsual, that was until they started dating and made a wonderfully adorable couple.

During this time, Ross and Rachel became distant memories. Things didn't go as most fans had hoped for when they decided to breakup and the Ross and Rachel ship was set to sail once again.

5.) Phoebe and David

Phoebe and David (Image via Netflix)

Often up for argument, though Phoebe and David made a great couple, her partnership with Mike remains unbeatable in the history of Friends. David was the smartest any of them ever dated, until Mike came along, which followed in their harrowing breakup.

Their relationship was in fine shape. But the creators had other things in mind by the time they decided to send David away to Minsk. Friends brought David back in season 10 trying to spice things up a little. The situation remained unaffected as Phoebe and Mike walked into their happily-ever-after.

It's strange how fans are connected to each character feeling sorrow every time they breakup with someone or get their heart broken. While they're each flawed in distinct ways, they always show up for each other.

As the episodes of Friends progress, the characters deal with heartbreak, loss, single parenthood, and barenness. As they endure the pain, fans learn to cope with the same while having the backs of their all-time favorites.

