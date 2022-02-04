Friends: 5 times Ross Geller surprised with his suave dressing

Ross Geller had an astonishing sense of fashion like every other Friends character. They all had simple yet eccentric wardrobe collections. While Ross's specialty was baggy jeans and pullovers/sweaters like every other 90s character, he did switch it up from time to time.

With similar yet unique outfits in every episode, he surprised the viewers (at times, even his friends) with his suave dressing. David Schwimmer carried off every outfit while playing the character without hesitation.

Though the male characters in Friends are not particularly known for their fashionable outfits, they were great inspirations. For the majority of the time, Ross was given a professional look and he had to make the best out of it. He did not disappoint and these instances will provide a backup to this argument.

Ross Geller with five sophisticated outfits in Friends

1) Tight leather pants with a wobbly shirt

Ross Geller in leather pants and a black shirt (Image via Netflix)

Ross was most often seen in loose, baggy clothes than in right-fitting ones. However, when he wore these tight-fitting leather pants with a black shirt, he shocked his friends as much as the viewers.

His tall stature looks surprisingly ravishing in this fit, with the pants clinging onto his legs and the shirt looking quite breathable. Loose at the top with tight pants, this outfit is a perfect representation of leather pants in fashion.

2) Turtleneck with leather jacket, a blend of casual and professional

Ross Geller in a turtleneck and leather jacket (Image via Netflix)

A lot of fashion influencers would love to recreate this outfit. With leather jackets trending, wearing them with a turtleneck creates a balance between formal and casual.

The fit looked flawless and complete, showcasing Ross's professional and casual blend. This classy look has been brought back into trend like many other outfits from Friends. Ross' aura when wearing this outfit was almost unbeatable.

3) Pink sweater to ruin a date

Ross Geller in a pink women's sweater (Image via Netflix)

The sweater had an almost perfect neckline to show off Ross's collarbones. Though he wears it not knowing it's a women's sweater, he's influencing people to wear clothes they believe in.

It was Ross against the world when people tried to convince him. He denied it until the very end when he took off his jacket and found his date wearing the same top.

A lesson well-learned, Ross did himself a favor by ruining the date as she did not appreciate his great sense of style. Nevertheless, Rachel and Ross had one thing in common: a good sense of fashion.

4) Almost perfect suede coat

Ross Geller in a suede coat (Image via Netflix)

Ross kept wearing cozy outfits throughout the show. But nothing compares to this cozy-looking suede overcoat for chilly winter days. The subtle color of the coat makes it even more attractive.

The coat looks perfectly useful as the neutral color would match practically any outfit. Interestingly, suede garments are in fashion again. From skirts and coats/jackets to footwear and purses, the fabric is being used to create fashionable outfits long after the 90s, when Ross wore it.

5) Sporty/casual outfit for a game of football

Ross Geller in a sporty pullover (Image via Netflix)

An oversized Nike pullover with a t-shirt showing from underneath and track pants is something today's generation would really look forward to wearing.

Ross wore the outfit for a game of football with the gang. The sporty look creates the perfect vibe for setting the scene. It is a perfect casual look for outings or spending cozy Sundays at home.

Ross Geller wore all kinds of clothes throughout the show, and these all-time favorites stand unbeatable. Having influenced half of the 90s fashion trends, this friends group managed to survive in New York just fine.

Between all the drama, laughter, heartbreak, and love, they found true friendship in the streets of Manhattan.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

