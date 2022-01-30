'Friends': 5 times Rachel Green proved she was the fashionista

It's pretty iconic how Rachel Green outfits are still trending 20 years down the line. Rachel, aka Jennifer Anniston from Friends, is, without a doubt, one of the most admired characters for all the liveliness and fun that she added to the show. From creating magnificent outfits to unique hairstyles, she really did bring style to the Friends.

It doesn't have to be an occasion to celebrate her style, and now it feels like just the right moment. Read on to learn about 5 of her most iconic dresses in the show.

5 Rachel Green iconic and trendy outfits in Friends

5) An elegant Halloween dress

Rachel Green (Image via Netflix)

Embroidery has always had a gracefulness to it. But Rachel, wearing an embroidered, off-shoulder black dress to a Halloween party pairing it with a beaded neckpiece, is a masterpiece.

4) Rachel Green's black slip, slit dress

Rachel Green (Image via Netflix)

Slip dresses have always been a classic. Let's just say she understood the assignment when she popped into this black slip dress with a sleek side slit. Isn't she the definition of elegance? Wonder what Ross Geller had to say about that outfit.

3) Formal yet fashionable work attire

Rachel in Friends (Image via Netflix)

Do you ever feel work outfits can get a little monotonous and boring? Not when Rachel's pulling off her work suit. Imagine walking into work like that with all eyes on you.

2) The go-to school girl mini skirts

Want her to look like a high school girl? No biggie. The plaid, mini skirts that are so fashionable and trendy today were something Rachel wore back in the 90s. She's totally rocking it with a full-sleeved turtle-neck and knee-high socks.

1) "Tie-d" up at work

Rachel in Friends (Image via Netflix)

Ties do make things look professional. But the moment she pulled off a tie with an off-shoulder top was another iconic moment of the show. It is indeed an empowering outfit for working women.

It can be said, with immense pleasure, that Rachel took random misfits and created her own unique outfits. From faux fur coats and printed dresses to working formals and baggy pants, she certainly added bling to Friends. She is absolutely capable of taking a basic set of clothes and turning them into something trendy.

nic @anistonily thinking about rachel green and some of her iconic outfits thinking about rachel green and some of her iconic outfits https://t.co/IPvKnE1zzV

Rachel will be exceptionally proud looking at all the trends that she has set and the fan following that she has. Marvelous outfits with a hint of confidence are the correct way to bring life and joy to any dull situation. She did it and so can you!

Note: The article reflects the writer's own views.

