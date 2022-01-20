 'Friends': 5 lesser-known facts about Rachel Green

There is no doubt that Rachel Green is one of the most famous characters in Friends. Fans are always in a dilemma regarding their feelings for the character. She sometimes appears to be the most hated and sometimes the best character on the show.

However, it cannot be denied that Rachel won hearts and turned heads with her presence on Friends. The fashion diva was the most well-dressed and sassy character on the sitcom and we absolutely love her for the growth she went through over the ten seasons.

Note: This article reflects the writer's opinions.

5 lesser-known facts about Rachel Green

Here are five of the least known facts about the character, that even die-hard fans of the show may have missed.

1) Rachel almost did not appear in the last season

Friends would have ended on a disappointing note without Rachel Green in the season finale, and we are glad that did not happen. Jennifer Aniston couldn't initially commit to the show due to her busy schedule, as she was involved in several movies while the last season of Friends was scheduled to be filmed.

It is also rumored that Aniston was tired of playing the same role and wanted to move on from the show. Thankfully, she ended up changing her mind and slipped into Rachel Green's shoes one last time.

2) Favorite movie

FRIENDS @FriendsTV we’re following Phoebe’s lead this year on the gift front, sorry guys we’re following Phoebe’s lead this year on the gift front, sorry guys 🎶🎶 https://t.co/WL4e6BgqkI

On the episode "The One With The Embryos" where Monica and Rachel teamed up against Chandler and Joey in a contest to determine which team is more knowledgeable about the other, fans learned a lot of facts about the characters. Here, Rachel Green's favorite film, which is Weekend At Bernie's, is revealed to us by the character herself.

3) Boyfriends

Rachel Green had 12 partners on the show, including Barry her fiance, who she left at the alter. Starting with Paolo, Rachel dated a number of men through the ten seasons before finally settling on Ross. There was Chip from high school, Danny, Russ, Tag, Paul, Joshua, Mark, Gavin, and even Joey.

4) She kissed everyone on the show

Mrs Ross @rossandrachlove Ross and Rachel fans waited SEVEN YEARS to see them get back together. This is the content we deserve. Ross and Rachel fans waited SEVEN YEARS to see them get back together. This is the content we deserve. 😭 https://t.co/9botZXwKRe

The characters on Friends have often shared intimate moments with one another. However, Rachel was the only person who kissed every single member of the main cast including Monica, Phoebe, Ross, Joey, and Chandler.

5) The bottle opener

In the beginning of Friends, we see Rachel move into Monica's apartment. But despite spending many years together, Rachel never contributed to any kitchen items. Monica had revealed in an episode that the only item in the kitchen that belonged to Rachel was a bottle opener. Rachel was never interested in house work or cooking, which explains her meager contributions to the kitchen.

