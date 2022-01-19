Inside Rachel Green's growth: How this 'Friends' character went from being a spoiled child to a responsible adult

Rachel Green was one of the most widely appreciated characters on Friends. What makes her so relatable? Her growth and maturity over the 10 seasons has made her so relatable to us all.

It was the overall development of all the characters that drove the sitcom forward. However, the character who undoubtedly showed the most growth on the sitcom was Rachel Green. By the end of the sitcom, she was a completely different person from the person we saw in the pilot episode of Friends.

Note: This article contains spoilers and reflects the opinion of the writer.

Rachel Green at the beginning of 'Friends'

When Rachel Green stumbled into Central Perk after walking away from her marriage, she was a naive girl of 24 who knew nothing about the real world. Spoiled by her father's money and without having any care in the world, Rachel hardly knew how to go about life on her own. It was Monica who took her in and helped her get on her feet to face the real world.

Rachel's first step towards growing up was burning her father's credit cards that she relied on. It was her moment of independence and she seized it.

Growing up

After Rachel Green asserted her independence, she took up a waitressing job at Centrel Perk to temporarily get her through life. Soon after, she managed to start doing what she loved and was good at -working in the fashion industry.

She got a reputable job with Bloomingdale, did well in an interview with Ralph Lauren and finally managed to land herself a job in Paris by the end of the series. Rachel's career really took off once she put her love for fashion to use.

We also saw her fashion sense develop through the seasons. She had a passion for fashion and could make anything look good, from overalls, plaid skirts, tank tops, cargo pants, blazers, pantsuits, and even sweatshirts and sweatpants.

Relationships

Rachel Green was courageous. She left her husband at the alter and never looked back. Through the ten seasons of Friends, she always knew her worth and never relied on any man. When Ross did not treat her the way she deserved to be treated, she left him. It cannot be denied that she made some inappropriate choices in her dating life, like Joshua and Tag, but she learned to let them go and finally chose who she really wanted and was compatible with.

Rachel even went from never wanting to have children to raising Emma as a single mother and doing an awesome job at it.

From being a spoiled girl who loved shopping and gossiping, Rachel learned to channel her talents well and become a better person. The character deserves all the credit for her progress and development through the 10 seasons.

