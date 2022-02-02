Friends: 5 times Joey Tribbiani was all about fashion

Joey Tribbiani does not need a special occasion to wear trendsetting outfits. Apart from being funny and adorable, he did pick out some pretty iconic clothes for himself. Thus, proving that he's not only hilarious but also thoroughbred in fashion.

Some would say most of his outfits were a joke. But deep inside, he knew he would look dashing in them while having a laugh about it. A fashion influencer even before it was a trend, now that's something Joey would be pleased to know.

Joey Tribbiani in his five fashionable outfits

1) Tennis coach vibes at Monica and Chandler's wedding

Joey Tribbiani (Image via Netflix)

From decrepit war armor to a sweater draped over the shoulders, Joey made quite the entrance to Monica and Chandler's wedding. He looks rather attractive in this outfit. It's kind of iconic how Joey is pulling off a 21st century trend back in the 90s.

He even managed to fill the position of the missing priest. Is there anything that Joey can't do?

2) Joey's Porsche outfit

Joey (Image via Netflix)

Joey Tribbiani must have had women turning around twice just to have a look at him. The varsity jacket, fanny pack and cap are the most exquisite combination that anybody could've worn in the entire show.

It's his casual movement and confidence that gives life to any outfit he wears. This show stealing look probably stole a lot of hearts too.

3) Classic tux for Phoebe's wedding

Joey Tribbiani (Image via netflix)

It's not often you see Joey Tribbiani in a tuxedo looking all classy, but it was a special occasion and he had to make a striking appearance. Joey looks particularly crisp in the winter snow, all set to do what he's best at - making everybody smile.

Phoebe is getting married and the priest is again unavailable. Joey's here to save the day because that's another thing he's good at apart from loving food.

4) The one that inspired Balenciaga

Joey Tribbiani (Image via Netflix)

No one other than Joey is capable of creating an exemplary outfit simply by wearing all of Chandler's clothes. In his defense, the latter did hide his underwear and revenge had to be taken.

One cannot judge Joey's influence on fashion unless they hear about Balenciaga recreating this legendary outfit. The luxury brand launched a coat called the Layered Oversized Parka which is indistinguishable from Joey's look.

lottie @l0ttiehall Imagine spending £8000 on this Balenciaga coat just to look like Joey from friends in the episode where he puts all Chandlers clothes on Imagine spending £8000 on this Balenciaga coat just to look like Joey from friends in the episode where he puts all Chandlers clothes on https://t.co/ePykOJKizs

The fashion house found his fit so intriguing that they set the price of the coat at $9000.

Joey must be so proud of himself for having influenced a luxury fashion house. Chances are he's probably having a laugh about it because it's so out of his budget.

5) Joey and his unconditional love for Rachel's bag

Joey Tribbiani (Image via Netflix)

Joey's unconditional love and obsession for Rachel's bag made up this phenomenal look. It was probably his determination to break the gendered stereotype that added to the glamor of this outfit.

Not to mention the unicoloured tie and shirt with a jacket in a darker shade. The bag is obviously the cherry on the cake. The accessory doesn't match the outfit which makes it even more unique. Moreover, it can't be denied that the bag totally matches Joey's personality.

Joey was all about fashion in a strange way. With his out-of-the-world looks and outfits, he made his fans laugh, cry and jump in excitement at the same time.

Somewhere between his oversized polo t-shirts, baggy jeans, and flannel shirts, we all fell in love with him.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul