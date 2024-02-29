In Better Call Saul, the son of Manuel Varga, Ignacio "Nacho" Varga (Michael Mando) is a Mexican-American career criminal from Albuquerque, New Mexico. Before joining the Cartel, Nacho—who is bright and calculating—worked at his father's business, A-Z Fine Upholstery.

After becoming one of Tuco Salamanca's most dependable goons, he joins Hector and Lalo Salamanca as a lieutenant. In the climax scene of Better Call Saul season 6, episode 3 titled “Rock and Hard” a spinoff of Breaking Bad, Nacho Varga kills himself because he feels trapped in his situation and his general life.

Nacho is being blackmailed by Gustavo Fring. Nacho turned informant against his choice in Better Call Saul. With his involvement with Gus's drug business and the Cartel growing, Nacho loses faith in the groups because he believes they would endanger his father's and his own lives.

Better Call Saul: Under what circumstances does Nacho pull the trigger on himself?

Nacho makes a deep impression on the audience with fall and subsequent attempt at atonement, which culminates in sacrifice. In Breaking Bad season 2 episode 8 (also known as "Better Call Saul"), Sal Goodman (Bob Odenkirk) mentioned only Nacho and Lalo after being kidnapped by Walter White and Jesse Pinkman.

Nacho experiences a convoluted journey throughout Better Call Saul, just like most of the other characters in the series. He is presented as one of Tuco Salamanca's main underlings in the pilot episode. But Nacho is cool-headed and incredibly smart, unlike his volatile and insane boss. He later works under Tuco’s uncle Hector and eventually Lalo.

After determining that Nacho is the cause of Hector's current state, Gus Fring enlists Nacho as an informant within the Salamanca ranks. In the fifth season, Lalo shows Nacho to Don Eladio Vuente and brings him to his house in Chihuahua, Mexico. One evening, Nacho lets mercenaries inside Lalo's house on Fring's orders. The fifth season concludes with him going on the run after that.

After learning that Fring plans to use him as the fall guy for the attack in season six, Nacho finally agrees to it—as long as his father is kept unharmed. Nacho consents to go through the execution voluntarily after Mike says that anyone attempting to harm Nacho's father will have to pass through him.

However, things don't always go as planned. One of Fring's devoted goons, Victor, was meant to murder Nacho, but the plan fails. As an alternative. After holding Juan Bolsa captive, Nacho shoots himself.

Nacho helps Gus clear his name in Better Call Saul

When Nacho is set to be executed by the Salamancas in the Better Call Saul climax, he puts up a valiant battle to escape his bindings and tells Hector that he is the one who got him onto the wheelchair.

Shortly after, Nacho takes Juan Bolsa's gun and threatens him; instead of shooting Hector, Gus, or any other senior cartel official, he pulls the trigger on himself. In addition, he preserved Gus's reputation and dispelled any lingering doubts about his involvement in the abortive attack on Lalo.

Nacho’s decision to kill himself, helps Gus clear his name in exchange for Gus’s words to protect his father. Also, his death puts an end to his direct involvement with the world of crime which his father had never been fond of.