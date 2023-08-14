Why did the police raid Marion County Record Newspaper? Details explored as incident sparks outrage

On Friday, August 11, local authorities raided the office of the Marion County Record Newspaper. According to USA Today, investigators executed a search warrant on the office in relation to an alleged dispute. Kari Newell, a local business owner, claimed that Marion County Record editor, Eric Meyer has invaded her privacy and illegally accessed information about her.

According to Kari Newell, Eric Meyer and his team are attempting to discredit her through their newspaper due to their political disagreements. Newell said that she once ordered Meyer and a Marion County record reporter to leave a political event that was being held at a restaurant she owned. She said that since then, Meyer has been attempting to access her private documents and records.

The Marion County Record Newspaper responds to the allegations

On Sunday, August 13, Marion County Record editor and publisher, Eric Meyer condemned the raids on the newspaper office. He said that Kari Newell's allegations were baseless and that authorities targeted him because of his willingness to criticize the actions of various local political leaders.

During an interview with Associated Press reporters, Meyer said that such raids were dangerous for democracy, as they showed signs that American police could resort to authoritarian tactics.

Meyer said:

“This is the type of stuff that, you know, that Vladimir Putin does, that Third World dictators do. This is Gestapo tactics from World War II.”

Kari Newell, on the other hand, claimed that the Marion County Record Newspaper team was not interested in honest journalism. She said that they were intent on undermining her publicly due to her alleged grudge against Meyer.

Newell added that she believed the reporters at the newspaper overstepped their bounds to get information about her. She claimed that they used illegal means to check her driver's license, revealing that she had been convicted of a 2008 DUI incident.

Newell told reporters:

“I fully believe that the intent was to do harm and merely tarnish my reputation, and I think if had it been left at that, I don’t think that it would have blown up as big as it was."

On the other hand, Eric Meyer said that authorities not only raided the office but also seized various electronic devices from his home.

Gideon Cody, the Marion Police Chief, stood by the actions of the department. Cody said that while many people have claimed the raid was an attack on free speech, he believes there was genuine wrongdoing on the part of the Marion County record.

Cody said:

"I believe when the rest of the story is available to the public, the judicial system that is being questioned will be vindicated. I appreciate all the assistance from all the State and Local investigators along with the entire judicial process thus far."

The case is currently ongoing.