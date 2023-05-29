"Why are the police not reacting to that": Arm Trans Kids poster at counter Let Women Speak event leaves netizens concerned

Masked trans activists carrying an Arm Trans Kids poster invaded a Let Women Speak event at London's Hyde Park. The event, which was held on Sunday, May 28, saw trans rights activists clash with participants of Let Women Speak, which resulted in police involvement and three arrests.

Let Women Speak was organized by allegedly anti-trans prominent Women's rights advocate Kellie Jay Keen. As it happens, netizens were shocked to see the posters being carried by the trans advocate protestors. They called out the police for not reacting to the posters and confiscating them as they believed that the posters were extreme and dangerous.

Twitterati were not at all happy with the controversial banner (Image via Twitter)

The protest was a response to the Let Women Speak Event organized by Women's rights advocates that was led by Kellie Jay Keen, popularly known as Posie Parker. According to a participant of Let Women Speak, the gathering included discussions and debates on how gender ideology is taking over society and actively putting women in danger.

We aren't going anywhere! Trans activists are trying to drown out the voices of women at @ThePosieParker 's #LetWomenSpeak event.They do not care about anything but themselves. All they want to do is perpetuate dangerous gender ideology that strips away women's rights.We aren't going anywhere!

Pro-trans protestors gathered at the event separated from the original participants by police surveillance. They chanted:

"Fascist sc*m, off our streets"

They also carried multicolored posters that said:

"Trans Joy will outlive you all, Stop lying to children, Arm Trans Kids, Terfs off our turf', and 'Your mums a terf.'"

Terf refers to 'trans-exclusionary radical feminist'.

However, the biggest sign and the centerpiece of the protest was the Arm Trans Kids poster. The poster depicted a small, brightly pink-painted house and a toy car with different kinds of guns and other field artillery sprouting from the windows.

The protestors remained silent to an eventgoers' question of whether the poster had to be taken at face value or had a broader meaning. One protestor, who was hidden behind a 'Trans Joy will outlive you all' poster, even showed her the finger.

Netizens call the Trans protest banner "Dangerous" and "an incitement to violence"

The Internet was outraged at the pro-trans protestors. People called them despicable and were mad at the police for not taking action against their supposedly disturbing banner. Moroever, they stated that the protestors had no idea about children and that this was not a good look for their cause.

Twitter users were not at all impressed with the actions of the trans protestors (Image via Twitter)

Aside from them, a few people on Twitter called the protestors mentally unstable and dim, while others expressed an issue with the 'Trans Joy will outlive you all' poster.

On the topic of Let Women Speak, the event organizers' official website, letawomanspeak.org, defines the group as:

"A bunch of ordinary women who decided we had to do something"

It goes on to read:

"Women who were worried, scared, angry (in various degrees) about what we were hearing online about men accessing women's only spaces."

Posie Parker is not a stranger to butting heads with pro-trans protestors. She has led campaigns for women to be defined lawfully as "adult, human, female" and for the exclusion of trans women from female-only spaces.

