Why was Princess Charlene missing from Monaco for 6 months? All about her surgery as more details emerge

Royal Princess Charlene, 43, ended months of speculation after an overnight flight with her on board left from Durban, South Africa, and finally arrived in France early Monday morning. The royal has been subjected to constant speculation after allegedly disappearing from Monaco over a prolonged period.

The mother-of-two landed at 8:30 AM local time when she stepped off of Prince Albert's private plane in Nice.

The royal princess wrapped up warm in a long, beige jumper-dress and short-sleeved black coat, completing her ensemble with a pair of knee-high boots and an across-the-shoulder bag.

Princess Charlene's reported disappearance leads to a growing concern

The princess had been quarantined in South Africa since early May due to an ENT infection that required several corrective surgeries over her six-month absence.

The prolonged separation led to numerous allegations and rumors concerning a rift in the couple's marriage. A charge that has been vehemently denied.

In October, Charlene said in an interview that she couldn't wait to see her children. Speaking before her "final surgery," she explained that her health was continuing to improve a lot.

Last month, before Albert left for the COP26 environmental summit in Glasgow, Scotland, with the couple's children, the Prince said he was only waiting for the final clearance from Charlene's medical team before sending the jet. Albert, 63, said in an interview that the Princess had completed her surgeries and that she "was in good form and in much better spirits and would be returning very shortly to Monaco".

Princess Charlene, meanwhile, has been quoted as saying,

"I came to South Africa to oversee some foundation projects, I was unwell at the time, I had an infection which was addressed immediately. Unfortunately, it grounded me for some months here in South Africa."

Princess Charlene, Prince Albert with Prince Jaques and Princess Gabriella (Image via Getty Images)

Princess Charlene also commented further, revealing,

"It has been, obviously, a very challenging time to be here but at the same time it has been wonderful being back in South Africa."

She added,

"I'd like to thank the doctors in South Africa who have done a fantastic job of helping me and I'm so looking forward to getting back to my children."

Meanwhile, a snap shows her in front of a car as she places a protective hand over her son, Jacques.

According to Nice-Matin, Charlene's husband, Prince Albert, and their 6-year-old twins, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, greeted her with a large bouquet of flowers.

Edited by R. Elahi