Why is Raja the elephant being moved? Relocation details explored as Asian breed is leaving St. Louis Zoo after three decades

Raja the elephant has been among the most famous interactions at the St. Louis Zoo for decades. He will be relocated to the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium in Ohio in approximately a year.

The animal belongs to an endangered species, the Asian elephant, with a declining worldwide population. Michael Macek, director of the St. Louis Zoo, said in a statement on Thursday December 14, 2023, that,

“This news is bittersweet for all of us. We know Raja is dear to his fans and to the Zoo family and he’ll be missed here, but we know this is for the best for Raja and the survival of this species.”

Raja the elephant's caretakers and the authorities from the zoos have moved him hoping that he will bond with four females in Columbus, breed, and mentor a young male there, as per AP News.

Raja the elephant of the St. Louis Zoo, is moving to Columbus to breed

Expand Tweet

St. Louis Zoo announced on Thursday that Raja the elephant is being relocated to the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium in Ohio, probably in about a year. The Saint Louis Zoological Park is a zoo in Forest Park, St. Louis, Missouri. It is known across the country as a leading zoo in animal management, research, conservation, and education.

Raja the elephant was the first elephant born at the St. Louis Zoo. The 10,000-pound animal’s birthday is on December 27, 2023, and he has been in Missouri's zoo for almost 31 years. His popularity has earned him a lot of fondness among the staff as well as the zoo attendees. His birthday is a big deal, as he receives treats, songs, and lots of visitors who sign an oversized birthday card each year, as per ABC News.

The reason for finally relocating him is so he could bond and breed, with the four females in the Columbia zoo. The authorities have hoped Raja the elephant would mentor a young male there as well. He is currently the father of three female Asian elephants who are of breeding age in St. Louis, according to Fox 2 News.

There are three more females in the zoo but they are too old to reproduce, one of them being Raja's mother. In October, Rani, a female Asian elephant, died after becoming agitated when a small dog managed to get into the zoo. The small animal upset the herd, leading to the 27-year-old female's demise.

Raja belongs to the endangered Asian elephant species. There are only around 50,000 in the wild, according to The World Wildlife Fund. The reason for their plight is habitat loss and poaching. They are the largest land mammals on the Asian continent. Hence, The Association of Zoos and Aquariums' Asian Elephant Species Survival Plan planned to move Raja, the elephant.

The association seeks to manage the Asian elephant population in North America. As per AP News, they aspire to maximize the health, well-being, and genetic diversity of the elephants.

The director of the St. Louis Zoo, Macek stated that Raja's move mirrors the natural behavior of wild elephants. The females of their species raise calves and live in multi-generational family groups, males, however, live alone or in small bachelor herds. Michael Macek said they breed and then move on, before adding,

“Raja moving to Columbus provides an environment where he and others can naturally grow their families, which is an important component to their wellbeing.”

Raja's 16-year-old daughter Jade is currently pregnant with her first calf and might give birth around the time that Raja leaves. Asian elephants have a pregnancy cycle of up to 22 months. The elephant calf would be the first born at the zoo through artificial insemination. The father is housed at the Denver Zoo.

When Raja the elephant moves, in late 2024 or early 2025, the St. Louis Zoo will have room for a new male. The zoo has stated that the said male is a 15-year-old named Samudra from the Oregon Zoo in Portland, as per ABC News.