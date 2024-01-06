Why did Reacher go to Margrave? Explained

Reacher season 2 is halfway through, and the story is adapted from Lee Child’s series on the titular character from the 11th book Bad Luck and Trouble. While season 1 was based on Jack Reacher’s visit to Margrave, season 2 is based in New York City. The American crime series, streaming on Amazon Prime Video, is developed by Nick Santora and stars Alan Ritchson in the titular role.

Besides questions about the protagonist’s childhood or his reason for becoming a vagabond hobo, one prime question left at the end of season 1 was Jack's reason for visiting the small town of Margrave. Although fictional, Margrave has been depicted as a rural town in Georgia, and the lead’s arrival brings him bad luck. This article tries to explore the reason for Jack's decision to land in the town.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Reacher season 1. Reader's discretion is advised.

Why did Jack Reacher choose to stop at Margrave?

Jack was arrested in Margrave (Image via Prime Video)

The hobo vagabond, Jack Reacher, remembered his brother Joe mentioning Blind Blake, the legendary Blues singer, who spent his last moments in Margrave. On a whim, Jack stopped at the rural town where Blake died. However, he was arrested on charges of murder, which he later came to know to be his brother, Joe’s.

Joe had come to Margrave to investigate a crime syndicate and was murdered. Jack’s landing in the same place is too much of a coincidence. However, until the end of the series, the creator and the lead maintain this lore.

According to the plot, Jack learned about his brother’s involvement in an investigation and his subsequent death after being released from prison. That is when Jack decided to stay back in Margrave and avenge his brother’s death. After taking over the inquiry into the brutal conspiracy, he exposed the miscreants, avenged his brother by killing the killer, KJ, and burnt the foundation responsible to ashes.

As a tribute to Joe, Jack visited the spot in Margrave where Joe’s body was found and buried his grandfather’s World War II Silver medal in the ground. He also tried Margrave’s famous peach pie before leaving the town. While he never found out whether the town was Blind Blake's final resting place, Reacher helped save the township before returning to his nomadic life.

What happened in Margrave in Reacher season 1?

The fictional town of Margrave, in Georgia, was the setting for Reacher season 1, from the book The Killing Floor, where the protagonist landed out of whim, seemingly remembering his brother telling him about the place is the final resting place of Blind Blake. However, situations kept him longer in the town than he planned.

Jack was arrested in Margrave on the charges of murdering his brother Joe. Learning about Joe’s death, Jack decided to look for the real culprits. He learned that Joe was investigating a money laundering syndicate, which led to his death.

After collaborating with Detective Oscar Finlay, Deputy Roscoe Conklin, and conspirator-cum-victim Paul Hubble, Jack investigated the international racket and collected all information about the guilty organization, Kliner Foundation.

Before the team could expose the miscreants, Hubble, his family, and Conklin were taken hostages, and Reacher tracked them to arrive at the location of the hostages. With former Army Sgt. Frances Neagley's help, Jack and his team avenged, killed, and burned down the establishment.

Refusing Conklin’s offer to stay and rebuild Margrave, Jack returned to his old life. As mentioned before, before leaving the town, he buried his grandfather’s silver medal at the spot where Joe was found dead. The story of season 1 was completed without any cliffhangers, and season 2 has a fresh new story.

Reacher season 2 will continue on Amazon Prime Video on Fridays each week till the finale on January 19, 2024.