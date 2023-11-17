Why was Shadow and Bone canceled on Netflix? Reason explored

After a great first and an even better second season, Netflix's Shadow and Bone has received the axe. The highly acclaimed fantasy series was canceled by the streaming giant along with four other popular shows: Glamorous, Agent Elvis, Farzaar, and Captain Fall, all of which were quite well-received critically and commercially.

The announcement came on November 15, 2023, when the streamer confirmed that it was about to re-evaluate its entire catalog following the impact of the 2023 Writers Guild of America (WGA) and Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) strikes, which single-handedly changed the entire map of Hollywood for this year and the years ahead.

Many other shows have also been axed by different networks during this turbulent period in Hollywood.

Why did Netflix cancel Shadow and Bone?

Shadow and Bone's cancellation comes as a big shock to the cult fanbase of the show, which has been very popular since the time it began. Apart from the high viewership and cult following, the show also boasts a Rotten Tomatoes rating of 84%.

The series also featured a packed cast that included Jessie Mei Li as Alina Starkov, Archie Renaux as Malyen Mal Oretsev, Freddy Carter as Kaz Brekker, Amita Suman as Inej Ghafa, Kit Young as Jesper Fahey, Ben Barnes as General Aleksander Kirigan/The Darkling, and Zoë Wanamaker as Baghra, among many others.

Netflix allegedly canceled Shadow and Bone because the company was re-evaluating its content strategy based on the impact that the 2023 Writers Guild of America (WGA) and Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) strikes had on the film industry and Netflix's original television series, as per Variety.

The real reason for the cancellation can be attributed to the multiple delays that have pushed back so many shows that many streaming companies have decided not to go forward with the new seasons, especially the ones that are not extremely profitable in the first place.

Despite the cult fanbase that Shadow and Bone boasts, the show still falls short of some of Netflix's bigger hits, like Stranger Things, which boasts a global fanbase.

If the show continued, it could go on for much longer because of the many novels, which include Shadow and Bone, Siege and Storm, Ruin and Rising, Six of Crows, Crooked Kingdom, King of Scars, Rule of Wolves, The Language of Thorns, The Lives of Saints, and Demon in the Wood.

What five shows did Netflix cancel?

The five shows that Netflix canceled in its latest announcement include Shadow and Bone, Glamorous, Agent Elvis, Farzaar, and Captain Fall. Also, there were many other shows that were either canceled earlier or this year.

Why does Netflix keep losing shows?

Many have noticed that Netflix is one of the streaming services that constantly loses shows. As for this set of shows, it is primarily due to the delays and the monetary losses sustained during this rough year of SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes.

Previously, Netflix was notorious for canceling shows whenever viewership started falling. It typically happens after the second or third seasons. Moreover, the company also aims for global viewership, which is why many of the shows that seem to be going well get canceled.

The first two seasons of Shadow and Bone are now available for streaming on Netflix.