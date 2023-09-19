Why did Sons of Anarchy season 8 get canceled by FX? Explained

FX’s Sons of Anarchy is often described as one of the best ever crime-drama series ever created. The show saw its season 7 premiered back in 2013, and fans have since hoped for the network to announce the sequel. However, the network soon announced it would not be returning for a season 8, primarily due to the vision of the show’s creator, Kurt Sutter.

The Season 7 finale ended with the suicide of Jax Teller, played by actor Charlie Hunnam. The final scene saw him live up to his intention of ending the Teller lineage along with him, which was partly seen as an ode to the tragic nature of the story.

Why was Sons of Anarchy Season 8 cancelled?

A number of reasons played a part in the cancellation of Season 8. Kurt Sutter claimed in an interview that while he saw the possibility of aptly concluding the series in 7 seasons, the reason it was not announced earlier was that he did not want to limit himself.

However, the tragic death of Jax, after the death of his wife and best friend seemed a fitting end to Sutter.

Initially, the show had been renewed until season 6, after which Sutter signed a 3-year deal to conclude it. The 63-year-old director and screenwriter claimed that the story simply did not warrant an 8th season for the series.

Set in the fictional town of Charming, Sons of Anarchy dealt with the SAMCRO motorcycle club that took part in a range of illegal and legal activities. With firm undertones of racism and tragedy, Sutter’s writing, and Hunnam’s portrayal of Jax proved to be the major highlights of the series.

While a range of fans have constantly questioned the reason behind the absence of a season 8, some claim that Jax’s death meant that Sons of Anarchy had to conclude, on Reddit. Initially starting off as a righteous character, Jax killed off his stepfather, Clay Morrow, the president of the SAMCRO club in season 6.

After taking his father’s post, Jax lost his best friend in a tragic manner. Watching through a window, Teller saw Harry "Opie" Winston beaten to death by a prison gang.

This is followed by the murder of his wife Tara Knowles by her own mother-in-law. Descending into chaos, Teller is seen searching constantly for revenge, which eventually leads him to a tragic path.

Seeking revenge against those who betrayed SAMCRO, Teller commits multiple public killings which further attract the law enforcement’s attention. He ends up killing himself in the season finale on the same road where his father died, bringing an end to a stirring tale of corruption, violence, crime, and tragedy.

While Season 8 never ended up happening, Sutter was initially open to work on a prequel of the show. Titled First 9, the series was expected to be based on Jax Teller’s father, John, who was one of the original members of the SAMCRO motorcycle club.

However, even the prequel never happened because of the breakdown of the relationship between Kurt Sutter and Disney, which owns FX and Sons of Anarchy.

Sutter was signed on and sold the series initially to the network, and later claimed in another interview that even the sequel didn't look likely. The FX-drama boasted a stellar cast including Charlie Hunnam, Katey Sagal, Ron Perlman, Mark Boone Junior, Kim Coates, Tommy Flanagan and Theo Rossi.

While the show, rated 8.6 on IMDB, never got a season 8, Sutter’s story ended on exactly the kind of note that he wanted.