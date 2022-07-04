Why is Taniya's team taking risk and spicing it up in Battle on the Beach Episode 5?

HGTV's Battle on the Beach Season 2 returned for an all-new episode on Sunday night. Titled Guest Suite Glow Up, this week, the three skilled teams battle against each other in a dual challenge. With the competition nearing its end, they had to find innovative ways to tackle and renovate the guest bedroom and bathroom.

This week's challenge was the teams' last chance to add value inside their houses with a limited budget at hand. The other teams simply tried to work with making their rooms look bigger or brighter. However, Taniya's mentees, Roosevelt and Brandyn, opted to take a risk to secure themselves a win and suggested that they build an ensuite as well as a powder room in the house.

Though there were a lot of factors in the final challenge that posed risks and pressure (key among them being the tight guest bedroom and the small bathroom), the teams persevered nevertheless.

What did Team Taniya do in order to make their room stand out in Battle on the Beach Season 2, Episode 5

After last week's win, Taniya shared that she and her team felt good following their victory with the kids' room. She also revealed that as a mama mentor, she was hard on Roosevelt and Brandyn, but it paid off.

Right off the bat, Roosevelt shared that he didn't like the bathtub in the bathroom because it was oversized. During his confessional, the Battle on the Beach contestant also explained that they had almost completed the house, which explains why money was tight for this week's challenge.

Taniya's Battle on the Beach mentees then suggested that they take a risk and build a second ensuite for the guest bathroom. Since the main bedroom already has an ensuite, they added that an ensuite in the guest room would raise the value. But that wasn't the only risk the team was taking.

They also added that they could use the small space available to build a small powder room. Taniya shared that this way, there wouldn't only be two ensuites, but an additional bathroom for the guests to use. The Battle on the Beach team admitted that it was a bit of a sneaky move to put it in there and add half a bath, but it would add a lot of additional value to the house.

As for the bedroom, they decided to continue with a sofit ceiling design and install shiplap along the back wall. They added hardwoords and sconces to make the room look polished.

The budget they decided to spend was $17,000. Though this was much higher than the budget suggested by other teams, Roosevelt and Brandyn decided that it was a risk worth taking for their final challenge.

Battle on the Beach airs every Sunday night at 9 pm ET only on HGTV. Readers can check local listings for more information.

