Why is The Crown season 6 facing backlash over private school depiction? 

The Crown was always going to be one of the riskiest shows to make, given that it is based on the lives and events of some well-known personalities, most of whom continue to be a part of the Royal Family the show is based on. The sixth and final season of the drama based on the British Royal Family was also set to feature several major topics that most viewers are already familiar with.

With Princess Diana's death as a major plot point and many of the huge Royal Family scandals unfolding, The Crown season 6 was recently called out for a very different reason: its depiction of private schools in England.

In a recent address, Julie Robinson, chief executive officer of the Independent Schools Council, criticized the Netflix show for portraying private schools in England in a negative light by portraying them as lavish and overflowing with privileged children.

Robinson claimed that the Netflix show's depiction of the privately owned schools in England was grossly inaccurate as the ground reality was very different. She argued that, with this impression, getting the truth would be much more difficult.

"It is frustrating for us because there's a big stereotype," says Julie Robinson on The Crown's depiction of private schools in England

While expensive private schools are a constant source of debate amongst many, The Crown season 6 depicts Eton College, which is a £50,000-a-year boarding school filled with rich and influential kids.

The show depicted Prince William and Prince Harry attending this private school. Robinson, who called the show out for the depiction, accused The Crown of reinforcing stereotypes about the same.

Robinson reportedly said this while speaking at the Girls' Schools Association annual conference last week.

"It is frustrating for us because there's a big stereotype about independent schools and it's very symbolically effective," she said.'"I've been doing this job for eight years and I never cease to be amazed at how powerful the stereotype is."

"The reality is that we are a small sector with a few wealthy and really strong world-famous schools which are actually a great export for the UK and good for business and across the globe."

She further explained:

"The actual fact [is] that these are schools with teachers the same as in the state sector, and with heads that want the best for their schools and communities with children who are just children going to school."

The Netflix series claims to be inspired by real events but is fictionalized. This makes it easier for The Crown to shed any responsibility for any depiction in the entire show, as all of them are fictitious.

The Crown season 6 has thankfully not run into any controversy with the release of the first half, which premiered earlier this month. The next part of the final season will contain some important events that could draw their share of criticism.

The second half of The Crown season 6 will premiere on December 14, 2023, concluding the tale once and for all.