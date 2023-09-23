Why did The Marvels cost so much? Budget details explored

The Marvels, also known as Captain Marvel 2, is the latest entrant in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), slated for release on November 10, 2023. Like its predecessors in the franchise, this film promises to provide fans with a blend of thrilling adventures and intricate character arcs.

As the Phase 5 installment of the MCU, the movie is not just another superhero film. It is an ambitious venture that bridges characters and storylines, preparing the ground for future expansions of the MCU. However, with the release date drawing closer, a pressing question has surfaced among fans and critics alike: Why is the budget of The Marvels so high?

Initial reports pegged the film at a modest $130 million, only for later clarifications to reveal a staggering figure of $270 million. This makes it one of the priciest MCU projects and the most expensive non-Avengers film. So, what factors contribute to this inflated cost?

The answers lie in the film's cosmic theme, its ensemble of leading characters, and the heavy reliance on Visual Effects (VFX). The space-centric narrative demands extensive digital and CGI work, and integrating the stories of three superheroes further pushes up the costs.

VFX adds a significant chunk to the film's price tag, particularly for its light-based powers. Moreover, a broader trend of escalating budgets in the MCU inevitably impacts Captain Marvel 2.

Understanding the soaring budget of The Marvels: A deep dive into production and storytelling choices

The Marvels embarks on a galactic adventure, setting it apart from more earthly superhero tales. Earlier MCU films like the Guardians of the Galaxy series and the Thor installments have shown that cosmic stories come with heftier production costs.

Real locations and props might suffice for Earth-based movies, but space settings entail a more significant investment in digital environments, sound stages, and advanced CGI. This film isn't centered on a singular hero. It brings to the forefront an ensemble of three heroes: Captain Marvel, Ms. Marvel, and Photon.

Each character demands a solid storyline, ensuring they fit seamlessly into the broader MCU narrative. Naturally, this trio-centric approach goes beyond just paying the lead actresses. It's about developing layered stories for each one, especially in the cosmic setting, pushing the budget beyond typical single-hero MCU movies.

VFX forms a cornerstone of the Captain Marvel 2 budget. The story's backdrop requires substantial green screen work and a suite of CGI elements like spaceships, alien entities, and more.

Beyond this backdrop, the characters' unique powers add to the VFX demands. Unlike some heroes who need minimal CGI interventions, the protagonists of The Marvels – all endowed with light-based powers – necessitate a heavy VFX input, contributing to the film's overall cost.

Over the years, superhero movies, both within the MCU and beyond, have witnessed ballooning budgets. Films like Thor: Love and Thunder (2022) and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (2023) had budgets hovering around the $250 million mark.

Given the MCU's track record of churning out blockbuster hits, studios seem more willing to invest in ambitious projects, knowing the likelihood of handsome returns. Today's superhero films have grown in ambition and scope compared to their earlier counterparts.

While films like Iron Man or Captain America: The First Avenger were somewhat anchored in realism, the recent ventures, including Captain Marvel 2, have embraced a cosmic, grand scale, inevitably requiring more extensive resources.

In wrapping up, the budget of The Marvels reflects both the evolving nature of superhero cinema and the industry's faith in the genre's unwavering appeal. As storytelling boundaries expand, so do the budgets, making The Marvels a fitting representation of this trend.