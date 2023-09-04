"Why are these things even a thing?": Gender reveal plane crash video goes viral, sparks outrage online 

A gender reveal party in Mexico turned into a tragic event as the plane revealing the gender of the couple’s unborn baby crashed as soon as it released the pink smoke, revealing that the couple is having a girl. The pilot inside the plane reportedly lost his life as the aircraft went out of control and crashed into the fields.

The incident, which was caught on camera, shows the crowd cheering as the pilot released pink smoke before it crashed. However, just before the plane went out of control, the couple kissed as the pink confetti was thrown from the plane. As per Metro UK, the parents-to-be had hired a small jet.

Reportedly, the video was shot at Laguna De San Pedro, located in the rural part of Navolato, Sinaloa. The Mexican news outlet Linea Directa Portal reported that the pilot’s name was Luis Angel, and he was only 32 years old. After the plane crashed, the authorities were immediately called, and the paramedics tried to rescue the pilot, but he couldn’t make it due to the severity of his injuries.

As the incident was captured on video, the gender reveal received massive outrage from social media users. On X (formerly Twitter), @rawalerts posted the video, and netizens filled the post’s comments section. One comment read:

One netizen asked why people are still having gender reveal parties (Image via X/@rawalerts)

At the moment, there have been no other reported injuries, casualties, or deaths.

Social media users infuriated as pilot loses life due to a plane crash in a gender reveal party

The video of the gender reveal party in Mexico spread fast on social media. The video shows that just after the couple exchanged a kiss in excitement, the plane lost control and crashed in a nearby field.

Due to the tragic event, a young pilot, Angel, lost his life, infuriating social media users. As @rawalerts shared the video on social media, here is how netizens reacted:

Social media users were infuriated after the plane revealing the gender of the baby crashed, killing the pilot. (Image via X/@rawalerts)

At the moment, the couple has not addressed the matter. Furthermore, the authorities have also not made a statement, as netizens are raising their voices against such gender reveal parties.