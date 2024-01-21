Why is Wyatt leaving The Bold and the Beautiful? Explained

Darin Brooks, who plays Wyatt Spencer on The Bold and the Beautiful, made a brief appearance on the soap on January 17, 2024, after announcing his exit in October 2023. This left fans of the show dissatisfied and baffled.

The character of Wyatt was a new entrant in the long-running daily soap and was a significant addition to the Spencer family. While taking Wyatt off the show has not been clearly explained in the story arc, Darin’s contract with the soap has come to an end.

As television viewers know, The Bold and the Beautiful, also often called B&B, is an American soap opera that premiered in March 1987 and revolves around the haute couture in Los Angeles, California. At the center of the plot is the Forrester family and their relationship with members of the Logan family. However, over the years, many more characters were woven into the plot, each interacting with the main characters of the soap.

Wyatt’s exit from The Bold and the Beautiful is abrupt

Wyatt was an important Spencer family member (Image via IMDb and X@SoapOperaSpy)

While actor Darin Brooks informed his fans and viewers of The Bold and the Beautiful about his exit from the show in October 2023 through his Instagram page, the exit can be considered abrupt. For one, Wyatt’s exit has not been given a plausible story arc by the showmakers. Moreover, he had left his October announcement with a hope for a return, with the words, “Until we meet again.”

However, the return was too brief to satisfy fans. It further spelled a permanent departure from the show. With no official news about actor Darin Brooks signing any other project, fans are left wondering about the character as well as the actor’s future.

The January 17, 2024, episode saw Wyatt having a grave chat with his father, Bill Spencer, in his beach house. Surprisingly, it is revealed that Taylor was only a renter there, and the beach house belonged to the Spencers. Wyatt informed Bill that he was considering leaving the beach house and the city.

While Bill showed disappointment as he wanted all his family near him, he expressed readiness to accept Wyatt’s wishes. Wyatt’s departure seemed final as he informed Bill, that he had looked into the hassle of getting a new tenant for the beach house. The sombre atmosphere of the conversation seemed to quell the hopes of millions of fans looking for a return of the character to the show.

Why is Darin Brooks exiting The Bold and the Beautiful?

Darin's contract with B&B is over (Image via X@celebratesoaps)

Wyatt left with an abrupt turn of events without even a clear explanation of why he felt the need to leave the city. However, longtime viewers of the show have noticed Wyatt’s reduced appearance on the screen. After Courtney Hope’s Sally exited the show to join the cast of The Young and the Restless, Wyatt’s character was not getting much scope to develop.

His romance with Flo was lackluster, leading to the makers cutting out their relationship from the active plot. While Wyatt was popular with fans for his straightforward, slightly caustic remarks and Darin’s portrayal of cynical expressions, he was not getting much footage of late.

As per Darin’s Instagram page, the soap had stopped including him in the credits for a long time. This is done after the contract with an artist comes to an end. This means Darin Brooks is leaving the show as his contract is over. However, the plot had not given him a proper exit, and the January 17 episode was to bring that into effect.

Wyatt kept viewers entertained through his reactions (Image via Bold and Beautiful)

There are many speculations going around about Darin’s sudden exit from The Bold and the Beautiful. One of them is his landing in the sister soap, The Young and the Restless. This theory stems from the fact that Bill Spencer commented about Wyatt looking “restless” in their last scene together, leading to fans hoping he would meet Sally there.

As such, Darin’s Instagram page said that he wanted to explore other things beyond The Bold and the Beautiful.

“Time to see what’s around the bend…”

On the other hand, during an interview with Soaps, when asked whether he would move to Genoa City of The Young and the Restless, the actor responded by saying that he was “here to mess things up.” However, there is no official news from either CBS or any of the production teams about this.

Whether Darin Brooks turns up in any of the shows remains to be seen. Meanwhile, fans can continue to watch The Bold and the Beautiful on CBS, airing on weekdays.