Wicked movie: Release date, plot, trailer, and everything we know so far

The highly anticipated trailer for Wicked Part 1 has debuted, premiering during the Super Bowl 2024.

Offering a captivating glimpse into the upcoming movie, the trailer, set to the tune of "Defying Gravity," showcases thrilling scenes featuring Cynthia Erivo's Elphaba and Ariana Grande's Glinda.

Despite several scheduling adjustments due to COVID-19-related delays, the film is confirmed to hit theaters on November 27, 2024, followed by the second installment on November 26, 2025.

Joining Erivo and Grande in the movie cast are Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, the witches’ love interest; Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, the headmistress of Crage Hall at Shiz University; Broadway veteran Ethan Slater as Boq, the romantic interest of Elphaba’s younger sister, Nessarose; and Jeff Goldblum as the Wizard.

Unraveling the Journey: Wicked Movies Explained

The journey of the movie adaptation began in 2016 when Universal announced its production, initially slated for release on December 20, 2019.

However, numerous delays pushed the premiere to 2024. On April 26, 2022, Director Chu offered insight into the extended wait, sparking a range of reactions from fans.

The storyline of the movies mirrors Gregory Maguire’s book, following Glinda and Elphaba as students at Shiz University. Despite their contrasting personalities, they navigate friendship, magical training, and even romance, while discovering their identities.

However, the narrative takes a twist when Elphaba is unfairly labeled the "wicked" witch.

The films are set to delve into her transformation into the notorious villain and her connections with other beloved Oz characters. The show made its Broadway premiere in 2003, featuring Kristin Chenoweth and Idina Menzel as the original Glinda and Elphaba.

The narrative of the Good Witch and the Wicked Witch of the West unfolds before Dorothy's arrival in the Land of Oz. This prequel delves into the unexpected friendship between the two aspiring witches during their youth, altering their destinies and the fate of Oz forever.

Meet the starcast of the movie

In the cast, we have Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo taking on the roles of Glinda and Elphaba, the central witches in the magical musical adventure. Their casting was announced on Instagram on November 4, 2021.

Joining them is newcomer Marissa Bode, making her debut in a feature film as Nessarose.

Bowen Yang from Saturday Night Live and Bronwyn James from Lockwood & Co. will portray Pfannee and ShenShen, classmates of Elphaba and Glinda. Other additions to the cast include Keala Settle from The Greatest Showman as Miss Coddle, Colin Michael Carmichael from Hot Fuzz as Professor Nikidik and Aaron Teoh as Avaric.

Ariana Grande revealed the completion of filming for these movies through a mysterious Instagram post on January 25, 2023.

"Like a handprint on my heart"

The star captioned the post in reference to the song For Good. The post showed Grande as Glinda on set.

On April 16, 2023, Chu, Grande, and Erivo unveiled initial glimpses of the movie's production by sharing photos of the two witches on social media. Chu's caption teased:

You weren’t told the whole story. What happens when you veer off the Yellow Brick Road? FIRST LOOK of the #WickedMovie… currently in production in Oz. @WickedMovie @UniversalPics #2024.

While some fans may have had reservations about the adaptation, the Wicked movie could be a magical journey that enchants audiences and leaves them eagerly anticipating the next installment.

Whether you're a longtime fan of the musical or experiencing the story for the first time, this is a must-see cinematic spectacle that will likely leave you spellbound.

