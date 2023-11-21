Will there be a Fear The Walking Dead episode 13? Explained

For fans eagerly anticipating news about Fear The Walking Dead, unfortunately, there will be no episode 13. The Walking Dead spin-off, which is a captivating and thrilling adventure in a zombie-infested world, drew to a close with its eighth season on November 19, 2023, with the 12th episode marking the finale.

The Walking Dead series ends with a significant chapter that leaves fans with unforgettable characters and dramatic storytelling. Though its finale may imply a sense of loss, it is also a time to look back at the powerful story that the show has narrated to its audience.

Why was Fear the Walking Dead sealed with twelve episodes during season 8?

Expand Tweet

Fear The Walking Dead season 8 had 12 episodes. The decision to keep the episode count to 12 was made as one of the show’s conclusion strategies, matching up with the announcement in January 2023 that season 8 will be the spin-off's final one, with a total of 12 episodes divided into two parts, each having 6 episodes.

There are various reasons why the final season has been limited to twelve episodes instead of a longer run. Fear The Walking Dead has encountered mixed audience reception. Specifically, the final season was criticized for being in a hurry and disjointed. This indicated the possible waning interest in and creative energy surrounding the show, thereby prompting a close.

Expand Tweet

Moreover, it was an eight-season long series with 113 episodes that had traveled too far in its narration. The showrunners might have thought that a twelve-episode final season was enough to let the series achieve its purpose without having to extend storylines or dilute the effect of each episode.

In contrast, The Walking Dead's last season took more time, which may mirror differences in narrative purposes and viewers’ participation in the two programs.

Expand Tweet

Therefore, wrapping up in 12 episodes was possibly a creative decision based on the demands of the plot and the general plan for ending the Fear The Walking Dead, chosen by its showrunners. That strategy did, however, provide a solid conclusion to the series, albeit one that some fans felt was too abrupt.

What is Fear the Walking Dead all about?

Expand Tweet

Fear The Walking Dead is an American post-apocalyptic horror drama television series created by Robert Kirkman and Dave Erickson for AMC. It is a companion series to The Walking Dead, which is based on the comic book series of the same name by Robert Kirkman.

During its first season, the series is a prequel to The Walking Dead and speaks about high school counselor Madison Clark, her fiancé Travis Manawa, and characters such as Alicia and Nick – Madison’s children who belong to a blended family. As civilization dies during the zombie apocalypse, this family and their clique must transform so as to pursue survival. It starts off in Los Angeles, California, then Rapallo, and finally Mexico.

Starting the fourth season, the show centers on Morgan Jones, a role from The Walking Dead, who reunites with the surviving team members in Texas. This is the connection and a concurrent storyline with the original series. The show has a big cast and deals with issues around survival, family, and moral dilemmas in a world populated by zombies.

Fear The Walking Dead season 8 is currently streaming on the streaming giant, Amazon Prime Video.