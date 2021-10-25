Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 Episode 2 review: New zombies appear, the mystery of 'Padre' intensifies, a new villain comes forth

Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 Episode 2 is streaming on AMC+ as well as Amazon Prime Video. Entitled 'Six Hours', it features Morgan (Lennie James) and Grace (Karen David) as they try to get baby 'Mo' to a place of safety. Away from the ravages of a world that's been consumed by a nuclear holocaust and infested with zombies galore.

But this episode of Fear the Walking Dead takes a detour, making the roadtrip unlike anything we've seen before.

What does 'Six Hours' mean? The latest episode is named after the duration of radiation that the body can safely withstand, even in a protective suit. The new couple only have six hours to get their adopted baby to a place of safety.

Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 Episode 2 - Who is Padre?

We first came across the word 'Padre' in the previous episode. Victor Strand (Colman Domingo) does not know what it means, and in episode 2 of Fear the Walking Dead, we find out that Morgan and Grace do not know either. 'Padre' is the key to where Alicia is, but whether it's a person or a place remains to be seen.

No, it's very unlikely that 'Padre' is Rick Grimes. Wouldn't that be something?

But perhaps what makes this episode of Fear the Walking Dead, and indeed the show different from the rest of the franchise, is the 'nuclear' theme. Texas doesn't look like Texas anymore, but like a nuclear wasteland. And the zombies do not behave like zombies, now that they've been affected by nuclear radiation.

Morgan and Grace come across a couple that's been ravaged by radiation, who instruct them to be wary of the path they initially intended to take.

In Fear the Walking Dead season 7's episode 2, the danger is threefold. Strangers with guns (and sometimes other weapons), zombies, and yes, the radiation. One has to wonder if there's a parallel between the show and what we're experiencing, where no place is safe without a mask on!

That said, the final few minutes of the episode are worth watching and rewatching. The twin brother of a beloved villain has come forth for revenge. From the looks of it, the man is invincible.

No number of superlatives will do justice to the performances of Karen David and Lennie James. This was a dark episode to take on, and boy, do they deliver! They tackle death, loss, hopelessness, and despair with gusto. The patient viewer is rewarded with a glimmer of hope and happiness in the closing moments of the show.

Thus far, Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 has been significantly superior to the final season of the parent show.

